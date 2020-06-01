5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space

PHOTO: Livabl
Eve
Renonation

When it comes to compact apartments offered by HDB and private developers, the skills of the Renovation Professionals are put to the strictest test; to maximise the value of abode by amplifying the spaces while minimizing the maintenance required.

#1. IDENTIFY STRUCTURES WHICH TAKE UP UNNECESSARY SPACE

Certain structures such as swing or bi-fold bedroom, toilet, balcony, closet and cabinet doors take up more floor space.

This is because additional clearance space has to be set aside for the door to open outwards or inwards.

By swapping traditional doors for sliding doors, you get to free up more space easily.

In addition, by replacing traditional walls with sliding partitions, you can free up more space by re-configuring the spaces, divide rooms and organise the flow of your inhabitants easily.

#2. USE MODULAR, MOVABLE FURNITURE

In order to maximise a tiny apartment's functionality, it has to be flexible so that it can be easily reconfigured to meet the evolving demands of its homeowners.

Hence, modular, movable furniture is a critical enabler for a more versatile, open-plan space.

For instance, mobile storage cabinets can be tucked neatly away when not in use; modular sofa can be arranged in a multitude of different styles and a movable pullout kitchen trolley can provide additional workspace where and when it is needed.

#3. OPT FOR CUSTOMISED BUILT-IN CARPENTRY

Aside from the usual cupboard, wardrobe, bookshelf and table, custom made carpentry can create storage cabinets from awkward corners and bring to life unusual, multi-functional furniture.

Such examples include sliding bookshelves which double up as wall partitions or doors, a wall mount mirror which is also a jewelry closet and tailor made Murphy beds, can be pulled out from the wall to reveal a floating shelf and a coach

#4. LOOK AT UNCONVENTIONAL, INGENIOUS PLACES FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE

A floor platform is a conventional way to eke out additional storage from below.

However, you can also set your sights higher by carving out storage space from the ceiling!

This is especially handy if your apartment comes with a high ceiling and you wish for  a unconventional alternative aside from using a bulky furniture deck or a mezzanine floor.

If you are adventurous enough, you can also opt for a bed, which can be hoisted up the ceiling when not in use!

#5. CREATE SECRET STORAGE SPACES

A safe is very important to keep your valuables and important documents securely locked away.

However, a proper safe usually takes up considerable space footprint in a tiny apartment.

Therefore, you can consider creating multiple secret hidden spaces, either within a wall or even in a pillar, to keep your belongings safely hidden.

This article was first published in Renonation

More about
Home works

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Romeo Tan's latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES