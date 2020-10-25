5 factors to consider when designing your kid's study room

When it comes to kids’ learning time, their environment is essential. It should support quiet, focused study yet be an enjoyable space to be in. This means fewer distractions, calming colours, plenty of storage space and ergonomic furniture for good posture.

Designing your children’s study can be a fun project, especially when you do it together and include their input. After all, it is their space and having a say means they’ll have more ownership (read: it’ll be easier to get them to clean the room).

It also makes for great bonding! While picking out colours and themes, don’t forget to include these practical considerations.

1. Make sure there’s plenty of storage.

PHOTO: Fortytwo, Circu and Hipvan

Although schools are gradually moving towards an online-based learning approach, having space for textbooks, other publications and stationery is still a must. While most desks have built-in storage, there are always more options in the form of brightly- coloured cabinets and shelving.

These also help to keep gadgets and toys out of sight, so there are fewer distractions when it’s time to study.

Clockwise from left: Evane Desk with Storage (Ash Wood), $289 from Fortytwo Bubble Gum Desk with Little Mermaid Chair, price upon enquiry, from Circu Arod Study Table, $799, from Hipvan

2. Leave room for creativity.

PHOTO: Ikea and Catalyste

Every child needs room for self-expression. “Give them space to doodle, brainstorm and put up school notices on a magnetic laminate board,” advises Tony Tan, Catalyste corporate communications manager.

Other options: Noticeboards, whiteboards or pegboards with attachments, so your child can rearrange favourite stationery and other small items.

Clockwise from left:

Skadis Pegboard, $35, from Ikea Mojlighet Noticeboard/ Whiteboard with basket, $49.90, from Ikea Dekodur Distil Tank Magnetic Laminate, price upon enquiry, from Catalyste

3. Buy space-saving furniture

PHOTO: Kuhl Home and Star Living.

Loft bed and desk combinations aren’t just an avenue for endless fun and creativity, they save you lots of space, too. The bed’s elevation usually means there’s sufficient space under it for storage or even a desk, making it a great choice for smaller rooms.

From left to right:

Semi-high Study Kids Loft Bed, $3,426, by Lifetime Kidsroom from Kuhl Home High Rise Kids Loft Bed with Step Ladder, $4,710, by Lifetime Kidsroom from Kuhl Home Hilda N3 Junior Set, price upon enquiry, from Star Living

4 . Make sure the desk and chair are ergonomic

PHOTO: Ikea

Make sure the desk and chair are ergonomic.

Chairs that provide adequate lumbar support can help prevent slouching and facilitate proper spine development. Also factor in height-adjustable furniture that can adapt to your growing child, saving money in the long run.

From left to right:

Skarsta desk, $399, from Ikea Loberget/ Sibben children’s desk chair, $27.90, from Ikea

5. Ensure adequate lighting to prevent eye strain

PHOTO: Ikea and Circu

Having sufficient overhead and task lighting can help prevent eye strain and myopia developing from an early age. Your child’s desk should have a task lamp that can be directed to wherever more light is needed. There shouldn’t be any shadows.

From left to right:

Finnstarr work lamp, $19.90, from Ikea Diana Table Lamp, price upon enquiry, from Circu

This article was first published in Home & Decor.