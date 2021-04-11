5 fashion insiders making over the beauty industry

Who? Mélanie Huynh has some serious fashion cred. The half-French, half-Vietnamese stylist was previously a Vogue Paris editor and has consulted for high-profile names such as Alber Elbaz, Joseph Altuzarra and Riccardo Tisci.

What? When Huynh’s hectic work schedule and constant travelling started to wreak havoc on her skin, she decided to find a solution. She enlisted the talents of friend and renowned plastic surgeon Jérôme Paris to create a beauty brand that targets the skin from a lifestyle point of view.

Holidermie allows users to personalise their skincare regimens.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Why? Holidermie takes a holistic approach to skincare. The extensive line allows users to personalise their regimens according to their specific concerns, be they anti-ageing or pigmentation. Aside from skincare, Holidermie also offers nutritional supplements, beauty tools and massage protocols designed to work together to promote beautiful skin from the inside out.

Highlights: Besides its “clean” skincare products, the brand also makes more unusual offerings such as vitamin-packed beauty gummies, fun tools like gua shas and even yoga mats.

Where can I get it? Net-a-Porter and Harvey Nichols.

Tina Craig, founder of U Beauty.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Who? Tina Craig is a blogging pioneer and co-founder of accessories blog Bag Snob. A respected authority on beauty, fashion and wellness, she also founded her own influencer agency before delving into the world of beauty in 2019.

What? After reviewing and trying multiple skincare brands, Craig saw a need to eliminate what she calls “cosmetic confusion”. Her solution was to create a streamlined beauty brand and multitasking product that was effective, game-changing and sustainable in every sense of the word.

U Beauty's award-winning Resurfacing Compound.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Why? U Beauty is all about harnessing science. Its products feature patent-pending Siren Capsule Technology, which is engineered to neutralise damaging free radicals while releasing into the skin ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, stabilised retinol and vitamins C and E. The Siren technology ensures these active ingredients get to the areas that need it most, achieving quick results without irritation.

Highlights: Its star product is the award-winning Resurfacing Compound, and the brand also offers a moisturiser and a new Sculpt Arm Compound to firm and contour the upper arms.

Where can I get it? Net-a-Porter and Lane Crawford.

Francisco Costa, founder of Costa Brazil.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Who? Brazilian designer Francisco Costa rose to fame as the critically acclaimed creative director of Calvin Klein’s womenswear from 2002 to 2016. It was during a visit home to Brazil that he conceived the idea of starting a beauty brand.

What? Launched in 2018, Costa Brazil is a sustainable brand inspired by Costa’s homeland and the healing plants found in the Amazon rainforest.

Preserving and respecting nature is at its core – many of the ingredients have been used by indigenous people for generations and are sourced and harvested sustainably thanks to a partnership with non-profit organisation Conservation International. The brand also uses recycled and biodegradable materials for its chic packaging.

Costa Brazil products are inspired by the healing plants found in the Amazon rainforest.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Why? The line offers “clean” formulas, free of such nasties as parabens, phthalates, silicones and mineral oils. You may not recognise some of the ingredients but they are best-kept secrets among Amazonian tribes and include kaya, known in South America as a superfood, and cacay, a vitamin E-rich oil commonly referred to as “the gold of the Amazon”.

Highlights: Aside from the brand’s bestselling face and body oils, the line includes a body cream, bath salts and candles.

Where can I get it? Livecostabrazil.com.

Yumee founder Wendy Yu

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Who? Chinese investor, entrepreneur and fashionista Wendy Yu has her fingers in many pies. The philanthropist and fashion patron has diverse business interests that cover everything from fashion (Mary Katrantzou) to technology start-ups such as Chinese Airbnb rival Tujia and taxi-hailing company DiDi.

What? Yu’s latest project, Yumee, is a collection of luxury cosmetics inspired by Chinese culture and her love of fashion. Essentials are transformed into luxury products thanks to chic packaging. The line’s blue and gold colour palette is inspired by Chinese porcelain and silk embroidery while the lipsticks resemble tassels, a nod to Yu’s love for haute couture.

Yumee lipsticks.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Why? Produced in collaboration with top Japanese manufacturer Toshiki, the brand’s cruelty-free formulas use the best technology and ingredients available. Its lipsticks, for example, feature Eversilk technology, which conceals fine lines around the mouth for a more even look. Other formulas contain a high percentage of plant oils and nourishing vitamin E extract. Yu has plans to collaborate with various creatives on limited-edition products.

Highlights: Yumee’s signature collection includes six shades of lipstick, a high­lighter trio and eyeshadows in a range of colours.

Where can I get it? WeChat and Tmall.

Who? As the former creative director of American mass-market brand J.Crew, Jenna Lyons is often referred to as the “woman who dressed America”. The statuesque American is also a tastemaker and style icon in her own right, having appeared in countless magazines and television shows, including her own.

What? Launched last year, LoveSeen, Lyons’ first beauty venture, was born of her experience as a teenager suffering from a rare disorder that left her with no eyelashes. The line offers faux lashes to suit all genders, ethnicities and skin tones.

LoveSeen's lash tool.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Why? Created in collaboration with fellow J.Crew alum and make-up artist Troi Ollivierre, LoveSeen offers 10 styles ranging from everyday lashes to the more dramatic. Made in Indonesia from nylon or PET (polyethylene terephthalate), the lashes come in sustainable packaging made from moulded sugar cane pulp and recycled paperboard.

Highlights: The bestselling Iris lashes are versatile enough for all eye shapes, including monolid or hooded. The brand also launched an innovative lash tool, a hybrid tweezer-cum-eyelash curler for easier application.

Where can I get it? Loveseen.com.

