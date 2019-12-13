5 hiking trails with spectacular views in Selangor

Selangor might be better known for its many shopping malls, but how about heading to the great outdoors for a change? The next few weekends, gather up your walking boots, lather on the sunscreen and check out some hiking trails.

Below are some of the top hiking trails in the state, as recommended by Tourism Selangor. From a hill located within a densely populated neighbourhood to one of the oldest tropical rainforests, these venues will provide a change of air and scenery from the hectic city.

BUKIT GASING

Located at Jalan Gasing in Petaling Jaya, this hill bears the distinction of being surrounded by heavily populated areas. It is one of the last remaining green lungs in the city. Visitors will find an array of trails catered to hikers with different fitness and energy levels.

All the trails lead to a suspension bridge, watchtower and Hindu temple - with the highest point being about 160m. Do take note that it's very crowded on weekends. There is no fee or permit needed to hike here.

BUKIT BROGA

The peak at this hill is one of the best places to catch views of the sunrise and sunset. The good thing is that it is not too far from the city, making it perfect for a quick getaway. The trail is suitable for beginners.

Here's a fun fact: Bukit Broga is the only hill in Peninsular Malaysia that is covered in lalang grass instead of trees. This translates to better views at the top. The entrance fee is RM1.

FOREST RESEARCH INSTITUTE MALAYSIA (FRIM)

Besides being one of the oldest and largest re-created tropical rainforests, FRIM is also a leading tropical forestry research venue. More than just an educational destination, it also offers a great place for hiking. A tour guide will take visitors around FRIM, including the popular canopy walkway.

Tickets for the canopy walkway need to be purchased beforehand at the souvenir counter (located in the same building as the information counter). The fee for adults is RM5 and for children, RM1. It is closed to visitors on Mondays and Fridays.

BUKIT SAGA

Located in the district of Ampang/Cheras, this hill is recommended for beginners. Visitors will find well-maintained paths and ropes to guide them along their hike.

There are three trails, but take note that Trail B is currently closed for construction works. Those seeking adventure can hike to the waterfall.

At the peak, hikers will be greeted by rest huts, hammocks and a makeshift cooking spot. It's a great place for some rest and relaxation.

BUKIT KUTU

For some historical flair, do your hike at this hill. Also known as Treacher's Hill, it was once a colonial hill station and a remnant of old buildings still exist today. You will be passing by an Orang Asli settlement to get to the hill.

It takes about three to four hours to hike to the peak. At the top, you will be greeted by a panoramic view of clouds, valleys and the Titiwangsa mountain range. A permit of RM5 per person is needed to hike here.

Visitors can get this permit from the office at the foothill entrance.