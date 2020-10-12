5 ideas for clearing your leave in the rest of 2020

Travelling has become really inconvenient and will continue to be so for a while — it’s just the way things are in the era of the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Got plenty of annual leave days left to clear, but no idea what to get up to apart from Netflixing and going for yet another staycation (nothing wrong with either; just nothing new at this point)? Here are five ideas on things to do on your days off.

Dine at a Kelong

Missing a sea view? Enjoy boat rides and fresh platters of seafood with a trip to a nearby kelong. You can also stop by a fish farm along the way if you have extra time to spare.

Try your hand at pottery

Apart from improving your creativity and motor skills, pottery can also be therapeutic. Plus, you’ll be able to create useful (and ideally beautiful) objects for your home.

Give coding a go

You don’t have to want to make a career out of coding to take up a course on it — it’s a relevant basic skill to have in this day and age and helps boost your problem-solving proficiency.

Take a hike

Get outside of the house and into nature with a hike around some of our local hiking trails. Don’t forget your sunscreen, though.

Get fit at Singapore Sports Hub

This complex is home to a pool, running track, water sports centre, sports library, and more, and is just the thing for a day of fitness.

This article was first published in Her World Online.