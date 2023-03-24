5 jumbo-sized HDB home above 1,700 sqft for spacious living

Well-loved for its leafy green neighbourhoods and generous pockets of green spaces, the North-side of Singapore is the perfect location for all things outdoors. For long-term residents in this serene part of Singapore, their home is distinctively recognizable by the colourful HDB blocks, good quality food and plenty of lifestyle amenities.

Besides, it’s no secret that the North of Singapore has some of the biggest HDB units at a more affordable price range.

In this week’s read, we’re focusing on the Northern part of Singapore and picked out 5 jumbo-sized units that are great for big families that are working with a budget under $1.22M.

832 Woodlands Street 83

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$1,218,000

Attribute Info Address 832 Woodlands Street 83 730832 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,034 sqft $PSF $598.82 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1994

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

176 Woodlands Street 13

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$1,000,000

Attribute Info Address 176 Woodlands Street 13 730176 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,980 sqft $PSF $505.05 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1994

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

138 Marsiling Road

Stackedhomes

$920,000

Attribute Info Address 138 Marsiling Road 730138 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,830 sqft $PSF $502.73 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1995

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

109 Woodlands Street 13

$968,000

Attribute Info Address 109 Woodlands Street 13 730109 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,819 sqft $PSF $532.16 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1995

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

665 Yishun Avenue 4

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$1,200,000

Attribute Info Address 665 Yishun Avenue 4 760665 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,765 sqft $PSF $679.89 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1986

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.