5 jumbo-sized HDB home above 1,700 sqft for spacious living

Well-loved for its leafy green neighbourhoods and generous pockets of green spaces, the North-side of Singapore is the perfect location for all things outdoors. For long-term residents in this serene part of Singapore, their home is distinctively recognizable by the colourful HDB blocks, good quality food and plenty of lifestyle amenities.
Besides, it’s no secret that the North of Singapore has some of the biggest HDB units at a more affordable price range.
In this week’s read, we’re focusing on the Northern part of Singapore and picked out 5 jumbo-sized units that are great for big families that are working with a budget under $1.22M.
832 Woodlands Street 83
$1,218,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|832 Woodlands Street 83 730832
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|2,034 sqft
|$PSF
|$598.82 PSF
|Developer
|HDB
|TOP
|1994
176 Woodlands Street 13
$1,000,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|176 Woodlands Street 13 730176
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|1,980 sqft
|$PSF
|$505.05 PSF
|Developer
|HDB
|TOP
|1994
138 Marsiling Road
$920,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|138 Marsiling Road 730138
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|1,830 sqft
|$PSF
|$502.73 PSF
|Developer
|HDB
|TOP
|1995
109 Woodlands Street 13
$968,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|109 Woodlands Street 13 730109
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|1,819 sqft
|$PSF
|$532.16 PSF
|Developer
|HDB
|TOP
|1995
665 Yishun Avenue 4
$1,200,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|665 Yishun Avenue 4 760665
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|1,765 sqft
|$PSF
|$679.89 PSF
|Developer
|HDB
|TOP
|1986
