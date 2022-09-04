5 K-pop YouTube workout routines with music from BTS, Blackpink and more

Tamar Herman
South China Morning Post
Red Velvet's Yeri has shown her passion for Pilates through her social media posts. Featuring music from BTS to Blackpink, there are tons of K-pop-themed workout videos available online.
Different people like to exercise in different ways, and for K-pop fans, there are many motivating, musical workout videos out there.

From dance-based cardio to sessions inspired by the workout routines of - and even led by - your favourite K-pop stars, here are five YouTube videos of various durations, so you're covered whether you want a quick exercise fix, or a full-on, sweat-inducing fitness class.

Mamamoo dance routine

For K-pop dance novices, Olivia Styleme leads several videos in which songs by a particular Korean act are incorporated into a quick, easy-to-follow routine. Her video set to the music of girl group Mamamoo is a great example of this.

Three-minute BTS Butter quick class

Shirlyn Kim has numerous videos that take inspiration from Korean fitness trends and K-pop, and this short workout based on the dance routine for hit BTS song Butter is a great, peppy video to keep in mind for when you need a three-minute cardio pick-me-up.

A very Neo workout session

Originally streamed on V Live, the Korean app that K-pop stars use to host live videos for their fans, this YouTube video shows Johnny, from K-pop boy band NCT, leading a workout class with fellow members Yuta and Taeyong.

Going off the comments, this may not be a class for beginners, but it is fun to join the K-pop stars as they torture themselves with - as the title jokes - no mercy.

A very musical workout

While all the other videos on this list centre around one particular K-pop act, Teagan Dixon's K-pop dance routine is a good pick for those looking to work out to an eclectic K-pop playlist.

This video features music from EXO, NCT 127, Blackpink, BTS, Twice, and Itzy, and has racked up almost 1.5 million views to date.

Blackpink-themed pilates

Mish Choi has several K-pop-inspired exercise videos on YouTube, ranging from BTS-themed stretching to how to get "11 line" abs like K-pop stars.

Several artists, including Blackpink and Red Velvet members, have gone viral for their Pilates routines. This seven-minute video is inspired in part by Blackpink's workouts and has been viewed almost four million times.

