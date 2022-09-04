5 K-pop YouTube workout routines with music from BTS, Blackpink and more

Different people like to exercise in different ways, and for K-pop fans, there are many motivating, musical workout videos out there.

From dance-based cardio to sessions inspired by the workout routines of - and even led by - your favourite K-pop stars, here are five YouTube videos of various durations, so you're covered whether you want a quick exercise fix, or a full-on, sweat-inducing fitness class.

Mamamoo dance routine

For K-pop dance novices, Olivia Styleme leads several videos in which songs by a particular Korean act are incorporated into a quick, easy-to-follow routine. Her video set to the music of girl group Mamamoo is a great example of this.

Three-minute BTS Butter quick class

Shirlyn Kim has numerous videos that take inspiration from Korean fitness trends and K-pop, and this short workout based on the dance routine for hit BTS song Butter is a great, peppy video to keep in mind for when you need a three-minute cardio pick-me-up.

A very Neo workout session

Originally streamed on V Live, the Korean app that K-pop stars use to host live videos for their fans, this YouTube video shows Johnny, from K-pop boy band NCT, leading a workout class with fellow members Yuta and Taeyong.

Going off the comments, this may not be a class for beginners, but it is fun to join the K-pop stars as they torture themselves with - as the title jokes - no mercy.

A very musical workout

While all the other videos on this list centre around one particular K-pop act, Teagan Dixon's K-pop dance routine is a good pick for those looking to work out to an eclectic K-pop playlist.

This video features music from EXO, NCT 127, Blackpink, BTS, Twice, and Itzy, and has racked up almost 1.5 million views to date.

Blackpink-themed pilates

Mish Choi has several K-pop-inspired exercise videos on YouTube, ranging from BTS-themed stretching to how to get "11 line" abs like K-pop stars.

Several artists, including Blackpink and Red Velvet members, have gone viral for their Pilates routines. This seven-minute video is inspired in part by Blackpink's workouts and has been viewed almost four million times.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.