5 makeup brands for anyone and everyone, from boys to trans women

There's a whole new bunch of makeup brands launching collections and campaigns that celebrate diversity, inclusivity and the right to representation.

We take a look at five, from one created by a YouTuber with 4.3 million subscribers to another that celebrates South Asian culture and beauty.

Jessica Blackler, founder of Jecca Blac

Jessica Blackler is the founder of gender-free, vegan brand Jecca Blac.

Who? The London-based makeup artist with a background in film and television is the founder of gender-free, vegan brand Jecca Blac.

What? Jecca Blac was born as a safe space studio for trans women and individuals looking to experiment with gender expression. This led to an inclusive makeup brand.

Products from inclusive makeup brand Jecca Blac.

Why? Blackler felt that the needs of trans women were not being met or were being misrepresented by the industry. She decided to offer a judgment-free space for anyone who feels neglected by existing makeup brands.

Highlights: In 2020, Blackler and her team launched Trans Festival, an annual event that brings the transgender community and allies together in a celebration where they can learn about the brands supporting them and meet inspiring guests and activists.

Where can I get it? Jeccablac.com.

Amy Liu, founder of Tower 28

Amy Liu launched clean makeup company Tower 28 in 2019.

Who? Amy Liu, who grew up in Los Angeles and worked for beauty power­houses such as Kate Somerville, Smashbox and Josie Maran, launched a clean makeup company in 2019.

What? Tower 28 has products made with sensitive skin in mind. All the products are vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic and free of potential skin allergens.

Tower 28 has products made with sensitive skin in mind.

Why? Liu knows what it's like to feel insecure about your skin. She suffers from eczema and had difficulty finding products that soothed her skin - or at least didn't irritate it. Products claiming to be all-natural and clean were only irritating her skin further, so she set out to bust the myth that natural is always better.

Highlights: Tower 28 claims to be the only makeup brand that fully complies with the US National Eczema Association's list of no-no ingredients. Liu herself says that, since using Tower 28, she no longer needs steroids to control her eczema.

Where can I get it? Revolve.com and tower28beauty.com.

Sharon Chuter, founder of Uoma Beauty

Sharon Chuter is the founder, CEO and creative director of Uoma Beauty.

Who? Nigerian-born Sharon Chuter is the founder, CEO and creative director of Uoma Beauty and she's on a mission to redefine the rules of inclusivity and diversity.

What? Uoma Beauty offers a broad and revolutionary makeup range. Chuter's African heritage is the pillar of a collection of products infused with fierce modernity and a fresh aesthetic that are suitable for all skin tones.

Uoma Beauty offers a broad and revolutionary makeup range suitable for all skin tones.

Why? Everyone has experienced being left out in some way. Uoma was created for those who have felt overlooked because of the colour of their skin, their sexual orientation, their bodies, hobbies or gender.

Highlights: In 2020, Chuter launched "Pull Up For Change", a viral social media campaign that challenged brands to publicly share the number of black employees at their companies and identify their leadership roles.

Where can I get it? Uomabeauty.com.

Priyanka Ganjoo, founder of Kulfi Beauty

Priyanka Ganjoo, founder of Kulfi Beauty, is a New York-based beauty business veteran.

Who? New York-based beauty business veteran Priyanka Ganjoo is a notable name in the industry thanks to her work as general manager of the Ipsy monthly subscription service Glam Bag.

What? Kulfi Beauty is a clean, vegan, cruelty-free makeup brand and digital platform celebrating South Asian beauty and culture.

Kulfi Beauty is a clean, vegan, cruelty-free makeup brand.

Why? Growing up, Ganjoo's relationship with make-up was mainly determined by Eurocentric brands that took inspiration from South Asia without representing the diversity of its community. She created Kulfi Beauty as an alternative to those - one that would embrace and empower South Asians.

Highlights: In April 2020, the brand launched Kulfi Bites, a platform where people can share stories of relatable and inspirational South Asians.

Where can I get it? Kulfibeauty.com.

Patrick Starrr, founder of One/Size

Patrick Starrr has a YouTube channel that boasts 4.3 million subscribers.

Who? Filipino-American beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr has a YouTube channel that boasts 4.3 million subscribers, where he challenges the stigma surrounding men wearing makeup.

What? Starrr launched One/Size in 2020 with his motto in mind - that makeup is one size fits all - to encourage people to understand how beautiful they are through their vulnerability.

Makeup dissolving mist and makeup remover wipes from Starrr’s One/Size collection.

Why? Growing up, Starrr often felt excluded from makeup. He decided having his own brand would allow him to set his own rules - to allow anyone and everyone to feel part of a community, to redefine beauty standards and to elevate the voices of the under-represented.

Highlights: On top of his social media endeavours, Starrr is also the name behind The Beauty Coop, an influencer agency that helps emerging talent navigate the industry.

Where can I get it? Sephora.com

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.