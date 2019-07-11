$5 million Jimmy Choo shoes make debut at Shanghai exhibition

A pair of glittering heels worth 30 million yuan (S$5.81 million) designed by Jimmy Choo and two others sparked much interest among delegates of the China International Import Expo 2019 in Shanghai, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Known as the "king of shoes", the high heels called "Chun Can" (literally the brilliance of spring), which is adorned with 10,000 pink diamonds with a total of 300 carats - made its debut at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in the Chinese metropolis.

The footwear was created by the renowned Malaysian shoe designer and his son as well as Taiwanese Hong Dazhao.

The trio took two years to come up with the design, source for the pink diamonds - among the world's most expensive and rarest - and produce the bejewelled pair, spending 360 hours to place the gemstones piece by piece onto the shoes.