5 most anticipated TV series on HBO in 2020

A still from TV series Avenue 5, starring Hugh Laurie.
PHOTO: HBO
ZAI KAMAL
The Star/Asia News Network

THE OUTSIDER

Fans of Stephen King will be delighted with HBO's new offering which is based on the writer's novel of the same name. It looks into the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy and, like most of King's books, the mysterious force surrounding the case.

Heading the investigation is police detective Ralph Anderson, who also just lost his son. Look out for Holly Gibney, the fan favourite character from King's other book, Mr Mercedes.

This 10-episode miniseries stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo.

AVENUE 5

Welcome to the future, where space travel is no longer a sci-fi fantasy but a booming business. Come on board Avenue 5, a high-end space cruise ship with luxury amenities - from gourmet food to yoga classes - serving the rich clientele.

Hugh Laurie stars as Ryan Clark, the captain of Avenue 5, steering the ship around Saturn on an eight-week journey. The ship encounters technical difficulties which sends it off course. Ryan and his team need to figure out how to get out of this situation while maintaining order on board. Also starring Josh Gad and Rebecca Front.

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA

After her successful stint on Stranger Things, Winona Ryder now headlines another TV series.

This one is based on a novel by Philip Roth. A six-part series, The Plot Against America imagines an alternate America, told through the eyes of a family who watches the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation towards fascism. Also starring Zoe Kazan and John Turturro.

WESTWORLD SEASON 3

The A.I. evolution continues in Westworld's third season. The future is at stake as the theme park's android "hosts" - who were once completely under the control of humans - are now self-aware and desiring nothing more than to survive on their own terms.

The show picks up where the final episode of Season Two ends where a key character escapes to the real world. What will happen in a world where A.I. and humans collide?

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul joins the cast which includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden.

SUCCESSION SEASON 3

In the ongoing saga of the Roy family and the fortunes of its media empire, Succession takes a look at the manipulative powerplays that ensue when money is on the line.

In Season Three, audiences can continue to watch this high-stakes rollercoaster ride and see if the Roys retain control of the family business.

Cast includes Brian Cox (who won Best Actor in a Drama TV series at the Golden Globes last week) and Jeremy Strong.

More about
Lifestyle tv series

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES