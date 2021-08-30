The 5 most searched celebrity wedding dresses in 2021 and the designers behind them

The coronavirus pandemic has not been kind to the wedding industry.

Couples who had made plans for their big days have been forced to change them by reducing their guest count and opting for more intimate affairs – or cancelling them altogether.

It's not surprising, then, that, amid lockdowns and social distancing, online searches for wedding dresses have been going strong in 2021.

According to a report that analyses wedding search trends from the past year, released by search engine Google and first unveiled by fashion trade publication WWD, the dress that Meghan Markle wore to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 is still the most searched celebrity wedding dress.

PHOTO: Reuters

Designed by Givenchy's former artistic director Clare Waight Keller, the simple gown from the French couture house featured an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves and was paired with a veil embroidered with 53 flowers, each representing a Commonwealth country.

PHOTO: Reuters

The dress worn by Kate Middleton, Markle's sister-in-law, who married Prince William in 2011, comes second.

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore a Victorian-inspired dress from British label Alexander McQueen.

Also featuring long sleeves, the dress stood out for the beautiful use of ivory lace and was designed by the brand's creative director, Sarah Burton.

Singer Gwen Stefani wore third for most-searched wedding dresses (yes, plural) this year.

For her very secret wedding to country star Blake Shelton in July, Stefani wore a white silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a white strapless mini dress with a ruffled tulle skirt, both designed by celebrity favourite Vera Wang, who has created frothy confections for everyone from Chelsea Clinton to Victoria Beckham.

Another Vera Wang custom creation is at number four.

It's the dress that pop star Ariana Grande wore to her wedding to real-estate developer Dalton Gomez in May.

Grande's gown was a lily-white, silk charmeuse strapless dress with an empire waist and a sculpted neckline.

PHOTO: Reuters

Rounding out the top five is another royal wedding dress, dating back to 1981.

We're obviously talking about the lavish dress that the late Lady Diana wore to her wedding to Prince Charles.

Created by Elizabeth Emanuel, the ivory taffeta gown was embellished with sequins, lace and pearls, and paired with a train 25 feet (7.6 metres) long and a 153-yard tulle veil.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.