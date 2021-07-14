5 new gourmet snacks to elevate your WFH snacking

Afternoon or midnight munchies kicking in? Or if you’re like us, snacking could likely be your favourite WFH pastime.

If you’re on the hunt for new morsels to add to your pantry, check out these new gourmet snacks in the market — including healthy ones that make for guilt-free chomping.

1. Shaker jerky, The Happy Moo

Beef up your protein count the fun way with The Happy Moo’s handcrafted beef jerky.

According to the company, it takes over 17 hours of prep time, with the meat marinated for over 12 hours in a concoction of all-natural herbs & spices, then slow-cooked to achieve a tender bite. Plus, there are no fats, no carbs and no MSG, making for a less sinful snack.

Each 100g bag of jerky is also essentially 230g of meat – pretty much a steak in a handy bag that you level up with a seasoning (think flavours like Lemon Ponzu, Truffle and Mala). This comes in a separate sachet, so you can control the amount of seasoning, then shake it up (yes, like shaker fries) to enjoy.

From $17 for a 100g bag. Visit its website to shop.

2. Bacon snacks, Baken

Salty, crisp, and smokey.

If you can’t get enough of bacon, then you’ll want to get your hands on Baken’s products. The soon-to-launch all-bacon snack line uses 100 per cent bacon to create yummy treats like bacon crisps, cookies, and even jam. No need for a frying pan to get your fix.

Behind the brand are two female entrepreneurs, marketing guru Rachel Carrasco and chef-entrepreneur Kelly Parreño – the former was inspired after visiting a bacon cafe in Cape Town.

The line is set to launch in August. Visit its website to shop or its Instagram page for updates.

3. Water Lily Pops, Zenko Superfoods

Snacks that are good for you? Yes please! Zenko Superfoods’ Water Lily Pops are crafted from the seeds of water lily flowers from ponds located in the North-Eastern Indian state of Bihar, at the foothills of the Himalayas. The result? A snack that’s low in calories and fat, and is a good source of protein, calcium, and antioxidants.

You’ll get to munch on four natural flavours – Spicy, with red chilli spices, garlic and

onion, the Cheddar Cheese with a hint of spice, the lightly salted Himalayan Pink Salt and Original.

The company also employs a ‘seed to snack’ model, working directly with the local farmers and communities in Bihar for the process from harvesting to packing.

Talk about being guilt-free in more ways than one.

From $3.50, available online on ZENKO Superfoods’ website and Redmart, as well as other e-commerce platforms. ZENKO Superfoods can also be found in over 150 stores across Singapore, such as FairPrice Fínest, Shell Select, Ryan’s Grocery, Cedele, SF Juice Bar stores and more.

4. Black Summer Truffle Chips (Fiery Mala), Aroma Truffle

When it comes to snacking, who doesn’t love a good bag of chips?

You might be acquainted with local brand Aroma Truffle’s irresistible black truffle chips (or noticed its appearance in popular K-drama Sell Your Haunted House). And now, it’s added a Fiery Mala flavour to the mix.

The tongue-numbing Sichuan spice meets the earthy aroma of black truffles for a flavour explosion. Don’t eat it from the bag, you might not be able to stop.

$10 per bag. Available on its website.

5. Pokemon Popcorn, The Kettle Gourmet

Whether the kids or friends (or you) love Pokemon characters, The Kettle Gourmet’s latest offering will be a welcomed treat.

The Singapore-based popcorn brand has given its usual packaging a makeover, replacing the usual snack monsters with iconic Pokemon characters: Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle.

The special edition is available in a box of three flavours – the popular Kaya Butter Toast, Chilli Crab and Chocolate. Plus, there’s even a special collector’s card in every set for fans to collect five Pokémon including the Legendary Pokémon Articuno, Zapdos, Moltress, Mewtwo, and the Mythical Pokémon Mew.

Sold in a special box at $25, and available online at The Kettle Gourmet’s website, Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10, Redmart, Grabfood, FoodPanda, AirAsia Food, VP Label or in-store at the Pokémon Center, located at Jewel Changi Airport, as well as FairPrice Finest outlets, Komma Cafe, Toy Outpost and Pick & Go.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.