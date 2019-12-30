5 practical tips that helped me find work in a foreign country

Life on the road can take unexpected twists and turns, and sometimes, even the best laid plans don't always work out.

Sometimes, you can find your finances dwindling at an alarming rate. In this case you've got 2 choices.

The first is to return home, even though you don't really want to.

The second is a lot more exciting, but potentially more difficult to pull off. You could stop where you are, and find work.

Not only will this prolong your trip, but can help you earn the cash you need to move forward. It can be hard to know where to start though, especially if you find yourself in an unknown environment.

Have no fear! The following tips will help you along the way, and might just change your life!

FIND FRIENDS

PHOTO: Pexels

Sometimes, the key to finding work is not what you know, but who you know.

If you find yourself completely alone, that's okay, there are ways to make friends if you're proactive.

First of all, reach out online, to see if you do know anyone where you are, or if your friends have friends - you'll never know if you don't ask.

If you manage to get in touch with someone, arrange to meet for a coffee and let them know that you're looking for work. It's not guaranteed, but they might be able to help out.

They can ask their friends, who can ask around, and suddenly you've got a network of people on your side.

If you have no friends of friends locally, try attending a meeting or getting in touch with the local CouchSurfing community.

In the past, I've ended up finding a job just by having a beer with the right group of people at the right time!

TRY A HOSTEL

Many travellers have spent nights in backpacker hostels, but few realise that many are desperately understaffed and in need of a little help from time to time.

Working in a hostel can keep you in tune with the travelling vibe, and in touch with other travellers, and you'll find you still have tons of time to socialise.