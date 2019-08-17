5 retro sportswear brands that have stood the test of time

Analysts from Wells Fargo warned in July that demand for heritage sports brands, such as Champion and Fila, was dying. But on the same day, old school Italian tennis brand Sergio Tacchini proved otherwise by announcing the high-profile appointment of a new creative director, New York designer and co-founder of label Public School, Dao-Yi Chow.

"Maybe [the trend] is not as hot as it was three seasons ago, but streetwear isn't just a trend any more, it's a category that's here to stay. These old school brands will always be a part of [streetwear]," explains Kevin Poon, co-founder of Hong Kong streetwear label Clot and retailer Juice.

"The demand [for old school brands] will continue but its success and growth depend on many factors, be it celebrity endorsements, collaborations or new ownership as we've seen with Fila."

When streetwear became a trend several years ago, luxury brands were among the first to embrace this potentially lucrative trend. While labels such as Off-White, Vetements and Balenciaga appealed to customers with deep pockets, the younger clientele got their fix by seeking out nostalgic brands that gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s.

PHOTO: Kappa

Celebrities and influencers also brought them to a new generation, with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kanye West and Kylie Jenner mixing and matching their designer duds with throwback sweatshirts and sweatpants.

"Besides authenticity and familiarity [throwback] brands offer a legacy and have usually communicated their core values more frequently than newer brands," says Petar Kujundzic, editorial director of Hypebeast.

"They also have the opportunity to couple their established and most popular designs with new contemporary trends that have stood the test of time and proven to be authentic."

"The beauty of bridging a certain sense of familiarity, trust, and exclusivity with new energy and style is what attracts most people to these brands."

Interestingly, a recent streetwear report published by Hypebeast indicates that the core customer group driving the streetwear growth hails mostly from Asia, especially China, South Korea and Japan.

While many were initially attracted to iconic designs such as logo sweatshirts and hoodies, this too is changing as the market becomes more competitive. Instead of bold logos and bright colours, customers are choosing pieces that help them express their individual style and personality.