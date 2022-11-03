5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including a hairy crab feast at Yan

Discover the tantalising charm of autumn with our round up of the season's best produce, new menus, and prepare for the upcoming festivities with snazzy gift sets (that have to do with wine) that you'd love for yourself too!

A celebration of Sake

Sake lovers, sip and sample award-winning sake at Singapore's largest sake festival.

On Saturday, Nov 5, 2022, Sake Matsuri's showcase of Japanese craft sake features limited editions and seasonal releases like Sohomare Hiyaoroshi Kimoto Tokubetsu Junmai (Heart & Soul) and Hiyaoroshi Junmai Daiginjo Gohyakumangoku. Also making its debut in Singapore is the Sohomare Ki.itsu 2016 Kimoto Junmai Daiginjo.

Indulge in a full three hours of sake sampling, participate in blind taste challenges, vote for and purchase your favourite sake at attractive prices, and take home your Sake Matsuri tasting glass. Sake Samurai Elliot Faber will be leading a Caviar and Sake Pairing Masterclass, featuring four unique types of sake to pair with Nomad's hybrid Kaluga caviar.

Sake Matsuri is located at UE Square, Indoor Atrium, 81 Clemenceau Ave, Singapore 239917.

Priced at $55 per person or $250 for a group of five, sampling sessions run 11am-2pm and 3pm-6pm. Masterclass runs 2pm-3pm, tickets priced at $120 per person. Purchase tickets here.

Delectable daytime delights

Come Nov 3, 2022, FBG will be serving up a new lunch and brunch menu on weekdays and weekends respectively.

Repurposing the space of its sister concept at Serene Centre for their own, look forward to their famed charcoal-grilled meat in dishes like Steak Frites ($28), Beef Ragu Pasta ($20), and Steak & Eggs ($30) - a grain-fed Angus flat iron cut with roasted tomatoes and fried egg.

We expect the FBG Rice Bowls (from $22 to $30) and the ever-so-generous Fat Belly Brunch Plate ($30) to be crowd favourites.

FBG is located at 10 Jalan Serene, #01-04 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748, p. +65 63142247. Open Mon-Tue, Thu 11am-4pm, 5pm-10pm, Fri 11am-4pm, 5pm-11pm, Sat 10am-11pm, Sun 10am-10pm. Closed Wed.

Keeping it fresh like the first sip

Frequent wine drinkers will surely appreciate the Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System ($215), especially with the year-end wine and dining festivities.

Using Coravin Pure Argon Capsules to replace wine poured from the bottle, the innovative device preserves your wine for up to four weeks. This pressure relief means you can now relax and enjoy the same freshness and quality for longer.

Up for exploration? Get the Coravin x 1855 Festive Bundle ($325), which comes with a bottle of Le Ragose Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Riserva DOCG 2011, a wine well-suited for any celebration.

The Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System is available at all 1855 The Bottle Shop retail shops and online.

A hairy affair

Now is the best (and only) time to enjoy the sweet flesh and creamy golden roe of hairy crabs.

At Yan, his seasonal delight is steamed to preserve the fresh sweetness and served with minced ginger and vinegar. In addition to the a la carte Steamed Hairy Crab ($98++ per 220g crab), sample it as part of Yan's seventh-anniversary six-course set menu ($168++; minimum two pax).

Balance the 'cooling' energy of these hairy crustaceans with the eight-year-old Shao Hsing Rice Wine ($78++ per 750ml bottle), served warm. Available for dine-in lunch and dinner till Nov 30, 2022.

Yan is located at 1 St Andrew's Road, #05-02 National Gallery, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6384 5585. Open daily 11.30 am-2.30 pm, 6pm-10 pm.

Gift the art of drinking

Smoke & Mirrors presents its signature cocktails as a dazzling gift set for family and friends in The Real Art of Drinking Volume II ($138).

The five ready-to-drink cocktails (100ml each) allow you to experience art by drinking through tipples like the Lion Heart, a spiced floral blend, and the Lacquer-tini, an artistic interpretation of multi-layered lacquer paintings.

Learn more about the creative principles and stories behind these mixtures with the interactive digital QR codes on the bottles. Served the cocktails iced or chilled, while handwritten messages on the bottles makes it perfect for gifting.

Smoke & Mirrors' The Real Art of Drinking Volume II Gift Set is available for purchase here.

