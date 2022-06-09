5 things to eat and drink this week, including a BBQ seafood platter at Tablescape and craft gin at En Dining

A boozy affair awaits this week in Singapore – and our drink of choice is the goddess known as Gin herself. From new Japanese curations to world renowned classics, get ready to pick your poison.

On your chug break, refuel with elaborate tablescapes with grilled meats, and healthful appetising dishes. Ready to kickstart another gastronomic week? Here’s what to eat and drink in Singapore:

Travel across the Juniperverse with Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard invites you to Take A Trip Across The Juniperverse: A Gin Odyssey ($29), an experiential pop-up at NCO Club showcasing Pernod Ricard’s diverse and dynamic gin portfolio. Get ready for a multi-sensorial experience, where the stories of Beefeater London Dry Gin, Malfy Gin from Italy, KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin and Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin come to life in four curated journey rooms.

Expect an awakening of senses through memory-embracing scents, tastes, soundscapes and interactive games. Continue your journey at home, as you bring home the delectable spirits served throughout the trip.

A Gin Odyssey runs June 12 to 26, 2022 at The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764. Open on Mon 5pm-10.30pm, Tue-Sun 1pm–10.30pm. Get tickets here.

Surf & Turf with A City View

Grilled platters, cooling beer glasses and a grand view of the Civic District – what more could we ask for? Tablescape is introducing its beautiful rooftop garden at the Grand Park City Hall.

Taking advantage of the open-air space, the brand brings a barbecue menu stocked with luscious BBQ Seafood Platter ($78++) featuring fresh king prawns, lobsters, and octopus, whilst the Grande Meat Platter ($118++) sees meatier options like the marbled Sanchoku Wagyu and tender Smoked Lamb Rack. Vegetable sides and house-made condiments accompany the flame-kissed proteins.

Tablescape’s Rooftop Garden Bar & Grill launches June 10, 2022, at Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman St, Level 3, Singapore 179809. For reservations and promotions at the Rooftop Bar & Grill, please click here. Father’s Day Specials available June 10 and June 17, 2022.

An out-of-this-world gift awaits!

Renowned Australian wine producer Penfolds is bringing a gift that keeps on giving. At its TERMINAL1844 pop-up, the brand invites you to venture into an unexpected and visually powerful world of space exploration, with the new Penfolds limited-edition VENTURE BEYOND thematic collectible gift boxes.

Enjoy a flight of Penfolds’ House Style’ wines and get a peek at the artistic expression of space, planets, and galaxies – from pioneering astronauts to the futuristic tin rockets. The pop-up signifies Penfolds ongoing thirst to venture beyond, rather than accepting the status quo.

The TERMINAL 1844 pop-up will run from June 6 to July 4, 2022 at the Atrium in Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994.

Cultivating Wellness & Health In the Summer Heat

Yàn welcomes you with a repertoire of Cantonese fare across individual six-course ($158++ per pax) and sharing eight-course ($108++ per pax) Wellness Menus.

Developed with guidance from Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine, rejuvenate with appetising dishes featuring beneficial ingredients like mandarin peel, cordyceps flower, hawthorn berry and more.

Dig into the sweet and sour Wok-Fried King Prawns in Hawthorn Sauce or opt Crispy Skin Roasted Duck marinated with Dried Mandarin Peel and Double-boiled Chicken Soup with immunity-boosting herbs, such as milkvetch root, wolfberry, and dates.

The Father’s Day Wellness Menus run from June 6 to Aug 31, at Yàn, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, #05-02, Singapore 178957. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm (lunch), 6pm-10.30pm (dinner).

Flower power! Suntory drops a new Japanese gin

For the first time ever, Suntory’s latest craft gin SUI 翆 (kingfisher in Japanese) lands on our sunny shores.

Hailing from the same distillery that gave us Hermes Gin in 1936 and Roku Gin in 2017, the aromatic and intense blend is produced with a cavalcade of exquisite botanicals – think juniper berry, coriander seed, angelica root, cardamom, cinnamon, bitter orange peel and lemon peel. Its burst of Japanese flavour comes courtesy of yuzu, green tea and ginger.

Suntory Osaka’s SUI 翆 will be available for purchase islandwide at Cold Storage, Don Don Donki, Giant, SPC, and selected online partners like Thirsty Donkey, The Liquid Specialist, and Wines N Spirits.

