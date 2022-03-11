5 TikTok stars whose fame bought them a car

TikTok recently shared an estimated one billion monthly active users in 2021. To date, the app has been downloaded over three billion times. So what can you afford to drive if you are 'TikTok famous'? We take a look at popular TikTok stars and the cars they managed to buy from their online superstardom.

The video-sharing platform, originally known as Douyin in its home market, was launched in China in September 2016. It quickly started to gain traction in China, and parent company ByteDance launched an international version the following year.

Lamborghini Huracan

Holder has a huge and devoted fanbase. He boasts 17 million on TikTok which includes snapshots into his life, relatable content as well as collaborations with other stars. Holder has been enjoying a lot of success in his life recently and took to social media when he revealed his new Lamborghini Huracan.

Holder’s Huracan runs on a 5.2-litre V10 engine that takes him from zero to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. We do know Holder’s loves the attention from social media, only time will tell if he decides to keep his Italian Stallion or potentially trade her in for the Italian Carmaker’s all-electric car come 2030.

Tesla Model X

Addison Rae is a very popular American TikTok star and social media personality. She commands a following of 86 million followers on TikTok. No doubt she achieved almost everything in her early 20s, endorsing many established brands and campaigns.

Thanks to her campaigns and collaborations on TikTok, Addison managed to purchase a Tesla Model X in bubble pink. A decision that would soon cause her to regret shortly after receiving it. She revealed over an Instagram Story that she recently changed the colour of her iconic Model X from bubble pink to navy after the car started getting a lot of unwanted attention from the paparazzi.

The Tesla Model X has an electric range of 380km, practical for TikToker Addison to commute around Los Angeles. Zero to 100km/h would take her 5.2 seconds.

Maserati Ghibli GranLusso

Bella Poarch is a Filipino-American TikTok star, model and singer. Her rise to fame was after posting a cutesy lip-sync video to the song M to the B by British rapper Millie B on TikTok which went madly viral, generating over half a billion views on the social media platform in 2020.

According to Cosmopolitan, she pulls in around US$$30,000 (S$40,000) for a sponsored TikTok post. It comes to no surprise how the ex-US Navy Seal managed to pay off her Maserati Ghibli GranLusso which is her favourite car to date.

Taking her love giant llama plushies as seen in her TikTok videos into consideration, we’re surprised Bella didn’t opt for an SUV styled car. Or in this case, perhaps a practical supercar.

Mercedes-AMG G63

Khabane “Khaby” Lame is a Senegalese-born TikToker based in Italy. He became known for his short comedy skits where he sarcastically points out people who complicate simple tasks for no reason at all.

As of July 2021, Khaby is the second most-followed TikTok account. His worldwide fame over TikTok helped him in the purchase of his Mercedes AMG G-63, and probably the most expensive car in his car collection.

We do wonder if Khaby’s taste would change by the year 2024 and see him swapping his AMG G63 for the Mercedes-EQ Vision EQXX.

Audi R8

Brent Rivera is an extremely popular web figure who first began on the once also-popular service Vine. Rivera was an instant hit when it came to TikTok, especially with young girls, and quickly racked up millions of views and likes whenever he posts a video. His number of views and followers allowed him to partner with big brands that got him a decent amount of money out of it. So much so, he recently acquired an Audi R8.

Rivera has a history of wanting it all, and we are confident with Audi’s launch of its sphere concept cars, with the third due this year, it won’t be long before we actually spot one in his future videos.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.