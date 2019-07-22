5 tips for travellers looking to see Mount Ijen's blue fire

Visitors witness the Blue Fire phenomenon in Ijen crater as seen from the peak of Mount Ijen in East Java.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The blue fire at Mount Ijen, East Java, is often sought by tourists and backpackers who love photography. As the sulfuric gas is vented out of the mountain known for its sulfur mining, it mixes with oxygen and ignites into a vibrant, neon blue flame.

Unfortunately, the blue fire phenomenon, which only occurs in two places in the world, Indonesia and Iceland, does not always appear at any time of day.

Here are some tips for hunting Mt Ijen's blue flames to ensure that you have a satisfying trip as compiled by KompasTravel.

1. START AT MIDNIGHT

The best time to see the blue fire is at midnight because when the sky is dark, the blue colour will appear more clearly.

Depart at around 1 a.m. It may take around two hours to reach where the blue fire is most frequent.

The blue flames will decrease in size at around 5 a.m., so don't leave too late.

2. OPT FOR DRY SEASON

During the rainy season, Mt Ijen's blue flames are weaker, while in the dry season they are bigger.

The dry season, between July and September, is the best time to climb Mt Ijen. The sandy mountain path will be dry, hence it will not be slippery and be safer for visitors.

3. PREPARE PHYSICALLY

To pursue the blue fire at Mt Ijen, hikers must be sufficiently fit. Although it is famous as a mountain for tourists, the height of Mount Ijen is not to be underestimated.

Climbing this mountain is quite exhausting, hence good physical preparation by exercising and hydrating is important.

4. PREPARE THE BEST EQUIPMENT

The spectacle of Mt Ijen's blue fire demands tourists to use the best equipment possible. Do not forget your camera and accompanying equipment such as a tripod.

Because the climb is done very early in the morning, don't forget to bring a flashlight. It's even better to use a flashlight mounted on a helmet to allow easier movement and keep your hands free.

Additionally, the air on Mt Ijen is quite cold, so wearing warm clothes, jackets, socks and gloves is a good idea. The sandy terrain must also be tackled by choosing comfortable footwear with grip.

Finally, don't forget to carry a mask because the dust of Mt Ijen is scattered in the air and the sulfur gases get stronger when approaching the peak. You can moisten the mask with a little water to reduce inhaled dust and sulfur odours.

5. AVOID HOLIDAY SEASON

Do not be surprised if Mt Ijen is crowded with tourists both local and foreign as its name is famous around the world.

This place during most days is crowded, especially during the holiday season. It is best to reserve the date of your visit for when most people are not on holiday to ensure a more enjoyable experience. 

More about

travel travel tips INDONESIA
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam &#039;stable&#039; after surgery to treat stab wounds
Simon Yam 'stable' after surgery to treat stab wounds
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

LIFESTYLE

Here&#039;s how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
Here's how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on &#039;Infinity War&#039; at Singapore concert
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on 'Infinity War' at Singapore concert
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs

SERVICES