5 tips for travellers looking to see Mount Ijen's blue fire

Visitors witness the Blue Fire phenomenon in Ijen crater as seen from the peak of Mount Ijen in East Java.

The blue fire at Mount Ijen, East Java, is often sought by tourists and backpackers who love photography. As the sulfuric gas is vented out of the mountain known for its sulfur mining, it mixes with oxygen and ignites into a vibrant, neon blue flame.

Unfortunately, the blue fire phenomenon, which only occurs in two places in the world, Indonesia and Iceland, does not always appear at any time of day.

Here are some tips for hunting Mt Ijen's blue flames to ensure that you have a satisfying trip as compiled by KompasTravel.

1. START AT MIDNIGHT

The best time to see the blue fire is at midnight because when the sky is dark, the blue colour will appear more clearly.

Depart at around 1 a.m. It may take around two hours to reach where the blue fire is most frequent.

The blue flames will decrease in size at around 5 a.m., so don't leave too late.

2. OPT FOR DRY SEASON

During the rainy season, Mt Ijen's blue flames are weaker, while in the dry season they are bigger.

The dry season, between July and September, is the best time to climb Mt Ijen. The sandy mountain path will be dry, hence it will not be slippery and be safer for visitors.