5 treatments & makeup tricks to fix tired-looking eyes

You must have heard it before – the eyes show the first signs of ageing. And very often, these signs of ageing are pretty difficult to repair and reverse.

But, hey, It’s never too late to care for the delicate skin around your eyes, says dermatologist Dr Shyamalar Gunatheesan, of Clifton Hill Dermatology. Consider your lines and dark circles on notice.

1. Use protection

Not surprisingly, SPF is your most powerful youth preserver. “Be sure to extend it to the temples and skin at the corners of your eye sockets,” says Gunatheesan.

2. Sunglasses

PHOTO: Pexels

Wear sunglasses religiously, says Gunatheesan. The larger the better, so you protect as much of the skin around your eye as possible and avoid squinting.

3. Undo damage

No matter how careful you are, skin still needs help fighting free radicals and repairing pollution-based damage. In the morning, smooth on an eye cream packed with antioxidants such as vitamin B3 and C, and red algae extract.

ALSO READ: Best eye creams to rejuvenate tired eyes as you work from home

4. Retinol

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

At night, an eye formula with retinol works over time to stimulate collagen and elastin in this delicate area. Gunatheesan also rates DNA-repair enzymes that help the tissue recover after the assaults of the day.

5. Go light

You can have too much of a good thing — only ever smooth on a light layer of eye cream. Being too heavy-handed can lead to irritation and even puffiness in the morning.

Otherwise... try a treatment

PHOTO: Pexels

The treatment: Thermage FLX Eyes

Suitable for: “Anyone lifting their lids to put on eye shadow,” says Dr Nina Wines, principal dermatologist at Northern Sydney Dermatology & Laser clinic (nsdermatology.com.au), noting the treatment suits all skin types.

How it works: A handheld device with a teeny tip delivers radio frequency energy into the skin of the upper and lower eyelid, right up to the eyebrows, heating up the dermis and collagen, which causes it to tighten and regenerate over time.

Pain factor: There’s no down-time, but “you may feel a sensation of heat during the treatment”, says Wines. “The intensity can be dialled down if it’s too much.”

The results: “A few patients show immediate improvement, but most notice gradual firming over six months,” says Wines. “Studies indicate the beneficial changes to skin collagen can last more than two years in some cases.”

1. De-puff your eyes

PHOTO: Peace Out

When you need to wake up morning eyes or prep for an event, these treatments will help you hit refresh under the eyes.

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitaliser: A lifting and illuminating power couple: roll on the vitamin C serum and then lock it in with the patches.

Peace Out Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches ($33.20): Loaded with antioxidant-rich passionfruit extract, these jelly patches hydrate and prep skin for make-up.

2. Conceal

PHOTO: Cosmetic Now/Tangs

Our favourite concealers hide flaws and brighten under-eye skin. For best results, opt for one that is one or two shades lighter than your skin tone, says makeup artist Ross Andrewartha. “That way, your base covers darkness and then concealer will even tone and add light to your face.”

ALSO READ: How to get rid of dark eye circles

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.