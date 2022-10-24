5 tricks for longer-lasting lipstick, all day long

Is there anything more frustrating than applying your favourite lipstick, only for it to have faded after a few short hours? No matter whether you are into neutral shades, love a matte or glossy finish, or want something in a bold hue, a classic pink or a vibrant red, you want it to have staying power.

Hundreds of lip products out there promise to be transfer-proof, long-wearing and smudge-free but, let’s be honest, only a few truly deliver.

Finding a formula that stays put is not easy, as we will be drinking, eating and, for some people, wearing our masks throughout the day.

Here is what you can do to help your lipstick look fresh for longer, and what to look out for when choosing one to begin with.

1. Exfoliation is a must

A lip scrub from Ilia.

PHOTO: Ilia

Just like how your foundation goes on smoother and looks better if you have properly exfoliated your skin, your lipstick will stay on for longer if you exfoliate your lips.

Eliminating dry, flaky, dead skin with a gentle sugar lip scrub – it will hydrate and exfoliate at the same time – will buff away uneven texture and leave your lips soft and silky smooth.

2. Prime your lips

Priming your lips will offer the same benefits as priming your skin or eyelids for make-up: it will act as a base for your lipstick, reducing creasing and overall feathering.

Primers are not crucial, but those with dry lips can particularly benefit from them. Use a very thin layer of lightweight foundation or concealer, or go for an actual lip primer formula.

3. Do not forget the powder

Translucent powder can help prolong your lipstick. Not only will it prevent your lipstick from looking cakey, it will stop the formula from transferring.

Gently apply a lightweight, translucent setting powder over your lipstick using a small, soft brush – make sure to pat and press instead of swiping, as the side-to-side movement of the bristles can cause pigment to transfer.

The Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick.

PHOTO: Giorgio Armani

When you have a manicure, you apply multiple thin coats of nail polish instead of one thick coat. The same goes for lipstick – a thick coat of colour, whether matte, glossy, dense or lightweight, will take ages to dry and can lead to product transferring or leave a lumpy texture.

After applying the first coat, use your finger or a small brush to spread the colour evenly. Wait a few seconds for it to set, then follow with another layer – more if you are looking for greater intensity.

5. Use liner

Lip liners do more than define the shape of your lips: they keep the colour from fading by giving your lipstick something to cling to.

Outline your lips with a similar shade to the colour you are applying – if you do not have anything similar, a nude liner is also a good choice – before filling in the rest of your lips.

Liners are usually waxier than lipsticks, which makes it easier for a formula to stay put even when the shade you top it with smudges or fades.

Look for the bestsellers

Look for formulas that have become worldwide bestsellers – their claims to long wear cannot be wrong if so many people are buying them, right?

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink promises a flawless, high-pigment matte finish with up to 16 hours of wear.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick is a highly pigmented lipstick that covers your lips in a blanket of light colour for a modern matte finish.

The Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultra Wear Lip colour.

PHOTO: Chanel

MAC Matte Lipstick is a buildable lipstick with an ultra-nourishing formula that does not bleed beyond lip lines.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour is a weightless, long-wearing, liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish that feels comfortable and stays smooth all day.

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultra Wear Lip Colour is an ultra-saturated liquid lipstick that promises high-shine gloss and dries quickly without feathering to deliver full coverage and long-wearing colour.

Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick is four times thinner than traditional lip products, making this formula weightless, smudge-proof and ultra-matte.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.