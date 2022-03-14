5 Ukrainian fashion labels to shop and show your solidarity

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, there’s a lot at stake for Ukrainian businesses, including those in fashion.

Many people don’t realise that Ukraine is, in the words of Ukrainian designer Olha Norba, home to a “thriving fashion sector”.

The country’s brands offer everything from traditional Ukrainian designs to pyjamas to ski outerwear. They have consistently showcased a diverse range of pieces that highlight the fashion talent in Ukraine.

If you’re looking for a way to provide some monetary help while updating your wardrobe, here are five Ukrainian brands that you can support to show your solidarity.

Sleeper

Born during Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity in 2014 (when a government crackdown on protests led to the overthrowing of a president), Sleeper was conceived by former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa to “bring light into the world”.

Since its autumn/winter 2014-2015 launch, the Kyiv-based brand has found its way into the wardrobes of many celebrities, including the likes of Kourtney Karshashian, Chloe Grace Moretz and Eva Chen.

Opt for Sleeper’s famous feather-trimmed pyjama sets or their smocked linen dresses for an effortless night-to-day look. Available at the-sleeper.com , Net-a-Porter and Farfetch.

Ienki Ienki

Ienki Ienki offers a range of luxurious outerwear that’s begging to accompany you on your next ski trip — whenever that may be. Founded by Ukrainian designer Dima Ivenko, the brand combines practicality and aesthetics in statement puffer jackets guaranteed to keep you warm.

Complete the look with matching hats and pants from the brand to turn heads on the slopes. Orders from Ienki Ienki’s website have been temporarily suspended, but the brand is still available at Farfetch and Lane Crawford.

Vita Kin

Vita Kin’s eponymous line highlights intricate folkloric embroidery, and pays homage to the embroidered shirt in Ukraine’s national costume — called vyshyvanka — as well as traditional Slavic patterns.

Cut-outs and tassels adorn the brand’s flowy, breezy silhouettes, resulting in a modern yet authentic bohemian collection perfect for spring and summer. Available at vitakin.com , Net-a-Porter, Farfetch and Lane Crawford.

Norba

Norba calls its pieces “essentialwear” — clothing that makes people feel good in their own skin. The athleisure label prides itself on its sustainable pieces for all body types, and the brand’s emphasis on versatility and comfort means Norba can be worn any time of the day.

Pair its sleek bodysuits and leggings together for a truly seamless outfit, or show off some unexpected cut-out detailing with the Figure top and trousers. Orders from Norba’s website have been temporarily suspended, but the brand is still available at Harvey Nichols and Ssense.

Paskal

Floral appliques, asymmetrical lines and ruffled tulle take the spotlight in Julie Paskal’s dreamy creations.

The Ukrainian designer, a finalist for the first LVMH Prize in 2014, initially got her start in architecture. That influence remains apparent in her stylistic interpretations of geometry, shape and structure, with laser cutting being a core aspect of her brand’s DNA. Available on paskalclothes.com and Farfetch.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.