5 ways to make up after a fight with your wife or husband: Marriage tips

PHOTO: Unsplash
Young Parents

Even the most loving couples have their off-days. Sometimes, these arguments might escalate into a cold war, where you don't speak to each other (except for matters like who's ferrying the kids).

But is that how you want to live for the next month? Ruth Leong, principal counsellor with Sembawang Family Service Centre, shares some tips on how to make up after a fight.

PAUSE AND REFLECT

Before you make your move, have a think about your part in the fight. Regardless of who is more "right or wrong", owning up to your share of the problem is the first step towards reconciliation.

SEND THE RIGHT MESSAGE

Technology provides a wonderful conduit for getting your message across. Sending your spouse messages of love and affirmation is just a few taps away.

You might want to start with something along this line to defuse tension or break the "ice": "I would like to appreciate you for…"

As a general rule, start with positive expressions, and avoid making negative statements. Genuine words of appreciation such as "You look good…", "Thank you…" or "Please…" will go a long way in fostering a positive connection.

GET A GIFT

As cliched as it sounds, give a surprise present as a reconciliatory gesture, best accompanied by a note of apology. It almost always works.

ALSO READ: Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

COOK A MEAL

You could express your love by serving (such as cooking your spouse's favourite dishes), or go for the subtle approach: Listen or look for things your partner would like done, and then try to get them accomplished.

GET INTIMATE

The first thing that happens after the fight is the withdrawal of all forms of physical touch. These have the power to hurt, but they can also wield as much magic in opening hearts for reconciliation.

For example, you could have an "accidental" brush of the shoulders or a lingering touch of the fingers when you pass something. If you're game for more intimate ones, sit close in the sofa and place your arm around the shoulder or hold your loved one's hand.

All these gestures may serve to soften the heart and pave the way for discussion.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Lifestyle marriage Tips

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Coronavirus: Under S&#039;pore&#039;s new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES