5 wellness retreats that show you how to make lasting lifestyle changes

If ever there were a need for a wellness break it's now, after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With summer approaching and the number of serious coronavirus cases declining in destinations across the world, many travellers are likely considering visiting a wellness retreat to soothe their frayed nerves.

But many will be seeking more than just a bit of pampering.

A study published in February in the Current Issues in Tourism journal noted that "the restorative environment is an important aspect of the wellness experience, contributing to positive emotions and life satisfaction".

Increasingly, wellness-retreat customers are looking to pick up healthy mental and physical habits to take home with them.

Here are five mental spring-cleaning experiences that stand out for teaching guests how to make lasting changes to their lifestyle.

Sangha Retreat, Suzhou, China

Sangha Retreat in Suzhou is considered China's first proper wellness resort.

PHOTO: Instagram/Sangharetreatbyoctaveinstitute

Considered by many to be China's first proper wellness resort, the Sangha Retreat stands on 47 acres next to Yangcheng Lake, famous for its hairy crabs, near Suzhou City, in Jiangsu province.

It combines ancient Eastern medicine with Western science, the stated goal being to have guests leave with a new level of consciousness and clarity.

A highlight is the Meditation Dome. Studies have found that the benefits of Tibetan singing bowl sound baths include lowering blood pressure and heart rate. The design of the Meditation Dome maximises its acoustics to help the sound bath resonate deeper.

Three- or six-night Chinese Wisdom retreats start with an assessment of pulse points, the body's meridians and the tongue. Guests take traditional Chinese medicine classes based on those individual assessments, learning how to use herbs to treat patterns of a disease instead of its symptoms.

Sleep coaching and workshops in mindful stress reduction and nutrition are provided, the intention being to instil healthy lifestyle habits.

Cupping, acupuncture and an introduction to Huangdi Neijing — an ancient medical text — are also offered.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is on the Baa Atoll, in a Unesco biosphere reserve.

PHOTO: Instagram/Fsmaldives

On the island of Landaa Giraavaru, in the northeast Baa Atoll, this resort stands in a Unesco Biosphere Reserve — designated for its thriving coral and marine life, such as whale sharks and the largest manta ray congregation in the world.

The resort offers antigravity yoga and panchakarma — a restorative ayurvedic treatment — and its Yoga Energy Trail takes in some of the most scenic points of the island. It offers yoga therapy courses in partnership with S-Vyasa, a "university for yoga".

A seven-day ayurvedic retreat (14- and 21-day retreats are also available) starts with a consultation with an ayurvedic doctor, to learn about your dosha (body type), with a prescription for an optimal diet — which will then be catered for — and an itinerary featuring yoga therapy, earth blessing meditations and relaxing treatments.

Days may end with a warm alfresco bath in a jungle clearing and an evening spa ritual.

Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

PHOTO: Instagram/Rwmayakoba

Mayakoba is a private gated community on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It is surrounded by 145 acres (59 hectares) of preserved jungle mangroves and an emerald lagoon, both teeming with wildlife including spider monkeys and Hawksbill turtles.

Rosewood Mayakoba's rooms are designed with wellness in mind. Each lagoon-front Wellness Suite features a meditation pavilion, a reflexology fountain, a circadian light lamp, chakra stones, incense and a heated plunge pool.

And here you don't just learn to love yourself - the Marry Yourself Journey package is a four-day ceremony guided by the resident shaman, who teaches spiritual rituals and meditative practices.

The "journey" ends with a commitment ceremony to yourself; a lifelong promise of unconditional self-love.

Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

Six Senses Yao No was designed as a Thai longhouse-style stilted village.

PHOTO: Instagram/Sixsenseyaonoi

Located 45 minutes by speedboat from Phuket, Koh Yao Noi is far from the overdeveloped beaches of its surrounding islands. The cliffside resort features views of Phang Nga Bay's limestone rock formations.

The spa was designed as a Thai longhouse-style stilted village and stands atop a mangrove-fringed hillside.

Here, a guest's vital signs are tracked — including during sleep — and treatments designed using Fusionetics technology, which analyses the user's movements to log millions of data points, from which exercises can be devised to reduce pain and improve speed, recovery and performance.

Among the multi-day retreats offered is the Mind Your Brain programme, which combines modern biohacking with ancient wisdom. Expect binaural beats and brain games. It's ideal for people suffering from brain fog, stress and lack of sleep.

BodyHoliday, St Lucia

BodyHoliday, St Lucia in the Caribbean opened back in 1988.

PHOTO: Instagram/Stefania.cerro

Opened in 1988, this beachfront, all-inclusive hotel in St Lucia was an early adopter of the idea that health should be woven into all aspects of a guest's stay. It is considered the first Caribbean destination spa.

Bookings at the 32-acre, adults-only resort surrounded by white sand beaches, calm azure waters and tropical jungles include a complimentary daily spa treatment.

There are more than 170 options, such as a synchronised Abhyanga (two therapists giving a herbal oil massage); a Chi Nei Tsang Chinese abdominal massage; spiritual eye gazing treatment; acupuncture; and couples' massage lessons.

Forty daily activities — including tai chi, scuba diving, archery and Zumba — are offered. The idea is to provide getaways in a choose-your-own-adventure style rather than a rigid itinerary.

Activities and treatments are led by experts, from Reiki masters to Western medical practitioners.

Former Olympic athletes run monthly fitness programmes based on themes such as sailing, yoga and swimming, and renowned dancers lead workshops and host themed dance nights.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.