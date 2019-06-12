6 benefits of drinking lemon water

Tumblers filled with water and slices of lemon have become an increasingly common sight in recent years.

Lemon water is claimed to help improve energy levels and metabolic health, along with other benefits.

"When we discuss the benefits of lemon water, I'm referring to the juice of half or more of a lemon in water," said American dietician Lauren Slayton, as quoted in Good Housekeeping.

Slayton recommended buying only organic lemons, saying, "We want lemon water and not pesticide water, particularly if you let the lemon float in the water."

Clinical nutritionist and personal trainer Autumn Bates told MSN her suggestion of only mixing lemon water with warm water, as the temperature helps to extract vitamin C and polyphenols from both lemon and its peel best.

Bates also recommended drinking lemon water in the morning, after waking up.

"Hydrating with a warm glass of lemon water is best right when you wake up to help replenish what was lost overnight and start your day off on the right foot," she said.

However, Bates said people with high levels of iron should limit their lemon water intake, as lemons can increase the body's ability to absorb iron.