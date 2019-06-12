6 benefits of drinking lemon water

Tumblers filled with water and slices of lemon have become an increasingly common sight in recent years.
Lemon water is claimed to help improve energy levels and metabolic health, along with other benefits.
"When we discuss the benefits of lemon water, I'm referring to the juice of half or more of a lemon in water," said American dietician Lauren Slayton, as quoted in Good Housekeeping.
Slayton recommended buying only organic lemons, saying, "We want lemon water and not pesticide water, particularly if you let the lemon float in the water."
Clinical nutritionist and personal trainer Autumn Bates told MSN her suggestion of only mixing lemon water with warm water, as the temperature helps to extract vitamin C and polyphenols from both lemon and its peel best.
Bates also recommended drinking lemon water in the morning, after waking up.
"Hydrating with a warm glass of lemon water is best right when you wake up to help replenish what was lost overnight and start your day off on the right foot," she said.
However, Bates said people with high levels of iron should limit their lemon water intake, as lemons can increase the body's ability to absorb iron.
Another tip is to drink plenty of plain water after consuming lemon water. This is because, according to the American Dental Association, lemon water contains acid and citrus that can irritate mouth sores and erode tooth enamel in the long run. When taken with these important precautions, lemon water has appealing health benefits, listed below as compiled by Good Housekeeping. 1. IT PROMOTES HYDRATION A general guideline to water intake is to drink 2 liters or 8 glasses per day. But sometimes people don't like the taste of water on its own. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, your body's fluid intake can be from food and other beverages as well. Lemon water enhances water's flavor and is low-sugar, making it a good choice of liquid. 2. IT CONTROLS SWEET CRAVINGS "Bitter foods are one tool to control sweet cravings," Slayton says. Lemon's peel is bitter and its juice is sour. The combination of these two might blunt your sugar cravings and affect your mood. 3. IT IS A GOOD SOURCE OF VITAMIN C AND ESSENTIAL CHEMICALS Lemons are packed with antioxidants and flavonoids that protects your cells from damage and reduces inflammation. "You want to use a little zest in that lemon water," suggests Slayton, because many of these compounds are found in lemon peel. 4. IT HELPS WITH CONSTIPATION AND PREVENTS KIDNEY STONES Drinking lemon juice with warm water in the morning can help you with constipation. Consuming the juice of two lemons mixed with water can prevent kidney stones from forming. 5. IT IS A NATURAL SKIN VITAMIN The antioxidants contained in lemons can protect against the effects of the sun, preventing wrinkles and discolouration. It also helps the collagen synthesis process, which keeps your skin looking plump. 6. IT MAY HELP WITH BLOOD SUGAR RESPONSE "The more controlled our blood sugar, the better and steadier our energy is," Slayton said. Lemon juice reportedly has the potential to blunt blood sugar response, which makes your body less likely to store sugar in blood as fat.
Read also
Another tip is to drink plenty of plain water after consuming lemon water.
This is because, according to the American Dental Association, lemon water contains acid and citrus that can irritate mouth sores and erode tooth enamel in the long run.
When taken with these important precautions, lemon water has appealing health benefits, listed below as compiled by Good Housekeeping.
1. IT PROMOTES HYDRATION
A general guideline to water intake is to drink 2 liters or 8 glasses per day. But sometimes people don't like the taste of water on its own.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, your body's fluid intake can be from food and other beverages as well.
Lemon water enhances water's flavor and is low-sugar, making it a good choice of liquid.
2. IT CONTROLS SWEET CRAVINGS
"Bitter foods are one tool to control sweet cravings," Slayton says. Lemon's peel is bitter and its juice is sour.
The combination of these two might blunt your sugar cravings and affect your mood.
3. IT IS A GOOD SOURCE OF VITAMIN C AND ESSENTIAL CHEMICALS
Lemons are packed with antioxidants and flavonoids that protects your cells from damage and reduces inflammation.
"You want to use a little zest in that lemon water," suggests Slayton, because many of these compounds are found in lemon peel.
4. IT HELPS WITH CONSTIPATION AND PREVENTS KIDNEY STONES
Drinking lemon juice with warm water in the morning can help you with constipation. Consuming the juice of two lemons mixed with water can prevent kidney stones from forming.
5. IT IS A NATURAL SKIN VITAMIN
The antioxidants contained in lemons can protect against the effects of the sun, preventing wrinkles and discolouration.
It also helps the collagen synthesis process, which keeps your skin looking plump.
6. IT MAY HELP WITH BLOOD SUGAR RESPONSE
"The more controlled our blood sugar, the better and steadier our energy is," Slayton said.
Lemon juice reportedly has the potential to blunt blood sugar response, which makes your body less likely to store sugar in blood as fat.