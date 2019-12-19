6 best dog breeds for families with children

With almost 200 different breeds recognised by the American Kennel Club and over 300 breeds known worldwide, it can be tricky to know which breed will suit your family and which dogs are safe to keep with children.

Any dog that is going to live in a family with children, should be gentle and calm and either intelligent, or have a willingness to be trained.

Choosing a stubborn or aggressive dog breed is a recipe for disaster in a family home.

Your family dog needs to be well trained so that they are able to take commands from your children, and should be playful yet gentle.

Here are six of the best choices for a family dog.

GOLDEN RETRIEVER

PHOTO: Pexels

The Golden Retriever is one of the most family-friendly dogs around. They have a relaxed and cheerful temperament and are always up for playing.

This breed will need two half hour walks each day, and some games at home which makes them a perfect family dog as most children love to play football or fetch in the garden with their four-legged best friend.

This dog typically isn't protective and is friendly with everyone, strangers included.

They are intelligent and easy to train due to their eager nature to please their owners.

Golden Retrievers get on well with other animals too, so would suit a family that already has a few pets.

BELGIAN MALINOIS

PHOTO: Pexels

If you have a family with older children, then the Belgian Malinois might be a great choice for your family.