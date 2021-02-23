6 models and influencers taking after their famous parents

Last week, Natalia Bryant, the 18-year-old daughter of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, announced that she had signed with top talent agency IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bryant is not the first celebrity daughter or son to enter modelling.

We’re all familiar with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp , and Kate Moss and Lila Moss.

Blame it on nepotism or ascribe it to simple good genes – we’re not here to judge – the trend of celebrity kids chasing the limelight is still going strong.

Here’s a look at the latest wave of children of the rich and famous who are following in the footsteps of their parents.

1. Leni Klum Heidi Klum with her daughter Leni Klum on the cover of German Vogue.

PHOTO: German Vogue Sixteen-year-old Klum, the daughter of German supermodel Heidi Klum, made her grand debut on the December 2020 cover of German Vogue , in which she exchanged a tender moment with her mother.

“I feel like we’re besties and I tell her everything,” she told the magazine. Her father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Emhoff, the 22-year-old stepdaughter of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, became a sensation thanks to the stylish Miu Miu coat she wore at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden . It didn’t take long for the fashion student to join the big league .

Like Bryant, she also signed a contract with IMG Models. On Thursday she made her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week

The daughter of British actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, 20-year old Law started modelling five years ago with a campaign for London brand Illustrated People. Since then, she has worked with top luxury labels such as Fendi and Loewe.

Her godmother is none other than top model Kate Moss.

4. Damian Hurley

A rising star in the modelling industry, 18-year-old Hurley looks like the carbon copy of his mother, supermodel Elizabeth Hurley. In 2019, he famously channelled his mum on the red carpet with an outfit reminiscent of the iconic Versace safety pin dress that put her on the map in 1994.

His father is the late American businessman Steven Bing.

5. Joseph Baena

22-year-old Baena is the son of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

While Baena is not a fledgling model, he certainly looks the part, and has become a bona fide influencer thanks to his Instagram posts of his workout routine and ripped physique, drawing comparisons to his bodybuilding dad.

6. Lori Harvey

Harvey is the daughter of television host Steve Harvey and fashion maven Marjorie Harvey. The 24-year-old has been in the news recently for her relationship with heartthrob Michael B Jordan, but Harvey is not new to the limelight.

She has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana alongside her mother, and has just dropped a size-inclusive loungewear collaboration with Naked Wardrobe.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.