6 rental services that help you save money this Chinese New Year

When the holidays come around, we tend to spend more money than we’re used to so if you’re trying to save this Chinese New Year, here are six rental services you can try out.

Designer bag rental

PHOTO: Pexels

Why splurge on the latest designer purse when you can rent them at a fraction of the price? Borrow authentic designer handbags from That Bag I Want and you can change your purse whenever you feel like it.

Snap That Bag also lets you borrow beautiful for a week or a month and has a wide variety of totes, shoulder bags, clutches and evening purses, messenger bags, travel bags, and event wallets for rent this Chinese New Year.

New furniture

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re searching for quality residential furniture (for short or long-term), Expats Furniture Rental, Lian Huat and Singapore Furniture Rental might just have what you’re looking for.

Dresses and clothes

PHOTO: Pexels

Who can resist a pretty dress for an important occasion? But sometimes, it makes no sense to spend a fortune on a frock that that you’re only going to wear once.

Check out these awesome rental services for various types of dresses to suit your events and celebrations so you can still be the belle of the ball and save money at the same time.

For mums in the making, don’t worry about stocking up on maternity wear. You can just rent them from Maternity Exchange.

Car and carpool services

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re looking to visit your family together, why not rent a van or a car and carpool? It helps save the environment and it’s a lot cheaper and more organised than taking separate cabs.

Check Gumtree and MKM Car Lease to find a suitable car for you.

Entertainment systems

PHOTO: Unsplash

If your family loves to karaoke or watch Chinese movies on Chinese New Year but you don’t have a cinematic set up, rent home entertainment systems.

Go to Rent Tycoons if you’re looking to rent stuff like electronic equipments. The online marketplace is also an easy platform to rent out your items and make additional income.

You can also reach out to Leendy Community and exchange your used stuff with others.

A boyfriend

PHOTO: Unsplash

The words “male escort” might get a bad rep but hear us out, if you’re looking for a guy to field those questions posed by nosey relatives on your relationship, these online sites could help.