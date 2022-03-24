6 stylists and artists behind the Kardashian-Jenner family's looks

The Kardashian and Jenner family have long been major players in the fashion and beauty industry.

Since the television debut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, members of the family have cemented their status as fashion and beauty trailblazers by establishing their own companies.

These include Kim Kardashian’s underwear and lounge wear brand Skims (recently valued at US$3.2 billion) (S$4.3 billion), Khloé Kardashian’s Good American denim and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line.

The family empire also owes a lot of their influence to their glam squad, who have helped the Kardashians create their signature looks and popularise trends such as bodycon dresses, defined contouring and wet hair.

A cover of Variety featuring Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, styled by Dani Michelle.

By association, these make-up, hair and wardrobe stylists – personal friends with the Kardashians – have shot to fame, with many now running their own successful businesses.

Here are six members of the Kardashians’ beauty team who have all become influencers, even entrepreneurs, in their own right since working with the family.

Jen Atkin

Jen Atkin (right) was introduced to Kim by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Atkin, one of the most famous celebrity hairdressers, is a household name in the industry.

After being introduced to Kim by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, Atkin began styling Khloé, who had taken up hosting duties for televised singing competition The X-Factor back in 2012.

Mario Dedivanovic and Atkin (right) with make-up artist Mary Phillips.

Since then, the hair guru has styled the Kardashians for everything from red carpet events to advertising campaigns, and counts other celebrities like singer Dua Lipa, model Hailey Bieber and television personality Chrissy Teigen among her clients.

That’s not all Atkin has accomplished – she’s the founder of Ouai Beauty , which debuted in 2016. The brand is best known for its hair care line, but it also sells body products, fragrances and candles.

Atkin also created Mane Addicts, a hair care community and digital magazine, and wrote Blowing My Way to the Top, which details her career and path to success.

Mario Dedivanovic

(From left) Dedivanovic, Kim, Chris Appleton and a friend in Miami.

Dedivanovic and Kim. The make-up artist has worked with Kim since 2008.

When thinking about the Kardashians’ most memorable beauty looks, Dedivanovic immediately comes to mind. Having worked with Kim since 2008, the make-up artist is chiefly responsible for her signature “soft glam” look, unmistakably characterised by contoured cheekbones , voluminous lashes, sculpted brows and a full-coverage finish.

It’s partly because of Dedivanovic that baking – the technique of applying loose powder on concealer and letting it set before dusting it off – regained popularity. Now the make-up artist is often known as Makeup by Mario for his brand, and he hosts Masterclass sessions where he teaches techniques to make-up artists all over the world.

Dani Michelle

Stylist Dani Michelle primarily works with Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney on all their styling needs. PHOTO: Instagram

Once upon a time, Michelle worked at Seventeen magazine before realising her true calling was in personal styling. Today, Michelle primarily works with Kendall Jenner, Kylie and Kourtney (and other celebrities including Bieber) on all their styling needs, including magazine cover shoots and street style looks.

Kourtney’s recent style evolution is particularly noteworthy, as Michelle has put her in more punk-rock locks to match Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker.

Chris Appleton

Dedivanovic, Kim and Appleton.

The British hairdresser’s first look for Kim was a short, blunt cut wig, a hairstyle that would be the foreground for her future trendsetting looks.

In addition to being a deft hairstylist (he was responsible for Kim’s wet hair look at the 2019 Met Gala), Appleton is also a colourist and known for his use of wigs (think Kim’s striking neon green hair moment in 2018).

Appleton and Kim. Appleton is a model and the global creative director of Color Wow Hair.

Appleton first started working with hair when he was 13, getting his start in the UK before striking out in Los Angeles.

By then, he was already working with celebrities like Rita Ora, and his clientele grew exponentially when he arrived in the US, with the likes of Kim and singers Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande joining the list.

Aside from coming up with bold hair looks for his clients, Appleton is also the global creative director of Color Wow Hair and a model signed with IMG Models.

Make-up artist Ariel Tejada boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie in a make-up look created by Tejada for the video of the song WAP.

Back when Tejada only had 1,000 followers on Instagram, the aspiring make-up artist would relentlessly slide into the DMs of celebrities, asking to work with them. After seeing one of Tejada’s make-up looks, it was Kylie who DM’d him – and that was the big break he needed.

Tejada soon became Kylie’s go-to make-up artist, and his signature look, featuring a sharp wing, soft-cut crease and brown-nude lip, was born.

Now Tejada boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram and he has amassed a coveted clientele of celebrities, including singer Gwen Stefani and actress Shay Mitchell. Just last year, Tejada launched a collaboration with the brand Morphe, creating his ideal set of multitasking face and eye make-up brushes.

Monica Rose

Despite falling out with the Kardashian family, Monica Rose has kept herself busy dressing clients like model Chanel Iman and actress Skai Jackson.

Monica Rose was once the stylist to all the sisters in the Kardashian family, but a fallout in 2017 led them to cut ties after a decade of collaboration.

The split was unexpected – there was a series of sudden Instagram unfollows – but her influence on the Kardashians’ style is still evident. After all, Rose was still styling the sisters when they became known for donning pieces like bodycon dresses, long duster coats and thigh-high boots.

Though the Kardashians have moved on to other stylists, Rose has kept herself busy dressing clients like model Chanel Iman and actress Skai Jackson.

