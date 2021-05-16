6 suncare tips to keep in mind, especially if you have diabetes

What's all the rage about sunscreen and sun care?

Well, it's almost summer in the northern part of the world and it's seriously getting hot down here in Singapore.

That aside, there's been lots of scientific and skincare research advancements and realisations in the past decade and we have, as a global beauty industry, come to realise the important of sunscreens, sun blocks, and sun care in the process of anti-ageing.

So, is this newfound sunscreen trend only for the normal healthy individuals amongst us?

No - everyone can participate in their own way and get ample protection from sun damage.

If you (or your friend or family member) may be down with pre-diabetes or diabetes, follow these expert tips to protect yourself from the sun and heat so you can enjoy your summery months ahead.

1. Wear a hat

PHOTO: Solbari

Even with diligent use, sunscreen doesn't provide 100 per cent protection from the sun's rays, says dermatologist Jeanie Leddon.

Donning a hat can protect your face, neck, and noggin.

There are an array of hats that can be purchased through the Australian brand Solbari ($64) ranging from broad-brim, bucket and legionnaire style hats that have been tested for maximum UPF50+ rating.

2. Choose a better sunscreen

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Opt for mineral-based sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which form a physical barrier on your skin to block the sun's rays, says Leddon.

One widely available option: Supergoop! Zinc Screen ($64).

3. Cover up with UPF

PHOTO: Solbari

Let your clothes provide sun protection by choosing items with a UPF rating, which indicates fabric that has been treated to block UV rays, suggests Leddon.

We like the Solbari range ($159 for a long sleeve, maxi dress) which offers stylish, protective clothing for any occasion.

4. Stay hydrated

PHOTO: Hom Yoga

Proper hydration can help with blood glucose management, says Marshall O'Brien, a chef and nutritional wellness consultant in Minneapolis.

While any water bottle will do, we like the Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Bottle ($55 from Hom Yoga), which is incredibly durable and keeps your drinks hot or cold!

5. Insulate your insulin

PHOTO: Myabetic

If you're out for the day, shield insulin from the sunlight and consider storing it in a cooler bag (away from ice packs).

Asha Brown, executive director of the non-profit We Are Diabetes, relies on the Kerri tote (AU$145 (S$151)) from Myabetic to carry her diabetes supplies.

"It's big enough for two bottles of water, and it has an insulated pouch so my insulin pens don't overheat," she says.

If you're not sure what type of bag or case you need, One&2 is a one-stop shop.

6. Help your devices stick

PHOTO: Expression Med and RockaDex

Adhesive patches can help keep CGMs and insulin pumps in place during summer activities, says Lauren Solomon, a development coordinator with the nonprofit JDRF.

There are a variety of colors and designs available on the market, which makes them perfect for any age.

We like patches from Expression Med (AU$4.49 for a Pod transmitter sticker), rockadex ($3.12 for a Dexcom sticker patch) and The Skin Grip.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.