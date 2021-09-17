6 types of underwear every woman must own

You have a different pair of shoes for work, play and everything in between.

In the same way, you should have a different pair of underwear for that sexy body-hugging dress, super short skirt and a sizzling hot date.

That’s why every girl should have these six types of underwear.

Period underwear

A fair share of us has had to deal with the struggles of a heavy period every month. But fret not.

With period underwear, just like this pair UNIQLO, it might just put an end to our monthly concerns.

Perfect for sleep, new mums, or those with a heavy flow, this pair works to give full coverage thanks to its full brief design. But what makes it more unique is its super comfortable inbuilt pad.

Built with three layers of protection — with quick drying, water-resistant and odour control features — this underwear boasts maximum comfort and is also discreet enough for everyday wear.

Seamless underwear

Kiss visible panty lines goodbye for good with a seamless underwear.

A good pair of seamless undies, like this Seamless Mini from Triumph, will eliminate any lines and be invisible even under the tightest pair of jeans.

Workout underwear

For maximum comfort when you are busy working up a sweat, cotton is not your best friend.

Instead, you need undies made of sweat-wicking material that won’t chafe even during long runs.

You’ll be able to clock your personal best without a care in a super comfy pair of Lululemon Smooth Seamless Hipster underwear.

Besides, nothing’s worse than having your VPL peak through your tights, so we’d always recommend going for a seamless option.

Boy shorts

Also known as safety shorts, boy shorts are a must for days when you strut out in a short and flippy skirt that will recreate a Marilyn Monroe moment whenever there’s a slight breeze.

The hem of these hot shots underpants ends just under the butt cheeks to protect your modesty so you can safely leave home in the skimpiest bottoms.

Sexy thong

When your clothes come off for sexy time, the last thing your man wants to see is your Supergirl cartoon undies.

Even if you find thongs really uncomfortable, if you get a pair like this saucy Ashley Summer knickers, chances are, they won’t stay on long.

Shapewear

Well, not everyone can afford the time or energy to do all those crunches for a flat stomach but you can still fake and flaunt one with good shapewear.

Besides creating a slim waistline, this girdle helps tuck all your bulges in and creates a smooth line from your waist and over your hips and thighs.

