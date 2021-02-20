The 7 best preschools Singapore has to offer

As children grow, so do parents’ worries about their preschool. After all it is the building block for your tot’s development and will set foundation for them to step into the grown-up world. Which is why, as parents, you’ll go the extra mile to choose from the best preschools Singapore has to offer.

Importance of a preschool in a child’s life

A preschool offers a unique environment for your child to learn and engage with their peers. This helps in the development of healthy social and academic skills.

It also caters to your child’s curious and innovative mind and provides a safe space to play around.



Luckily, some of the best preschools Singapore has to offer have a well designed curriculum including group activities, behavioural etiquettes, social and academic skill development, decision-making opportunities and much more!

But among the myriad options, how do you choose the right preschool for your child?

How to choose from the best preschools Singapore offers

Before you pick one school for your little sunshine, it’s important to consider certain things. Here are some:

The best preschool is one that will follow a good education system, teach multiple languages, charge reasonably, and follow flexible school hours.

It will also offers a safe learning environment and provide extra care for kids with special needs.

You may also want to tick off features like the teacher-child ratio, activities offered, child safety, infant care, accessibility from your home and facilities offered by the school.

The best preschools Singapore has to offer

Although you’re aware of the importance of preschool education, the worry of first-time separation and finding a safe, invigorating preschool for your child can worry you. But fret not, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of the top seven preschools Singapore has to offer.

1. Blue House International Nursery and Preschool

This school follows the Reggio Emilia approach that focuses on student-centred, experiential learning in a relationship-driven environment.

From a very young age, your child will develop confidence, learn to voice out his/her opinions, and learn drama, art, music and messy play.

The school’s safe, colourful and respectful environment is great for instilling positive attitude in your toddler’s mind.

Highlights:

Reggio Emilia approach

The Blue House Infant & Toddler Ateliers offers sensory skill development for kids aged 6-36 months

Language of Art Education

Playgroups, discover classes, documentation of learning progress, parents drop-in sessions

Flexible class timings between 8.30AM and 5PM

Safe environment

