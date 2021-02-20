The 7 best preschools Singapore has to offer

As children grow, so do parents’ worries about their preschool. After all it is the building block for your tot’s development and will set foundation for them to step into the grown-up world. Which is why, as parents, you’ll go the extra mile to choose from the best preschools Singapore has to offer.
Importance of a preschool in a child’s life
A preschool offers a unique environment for your child to learn and engage with their peers. This helps in the development of healthy social and academic skills.
It also caters to your child’s curious and innovative mind and provides a safe space to play around.
Luckily, some of the best preschools Singapore has to offer have a well designed curriculum including group activities, behavioural etiquettes, social and academic skill development, decision-making opportunities and much more!
But among the myriad options, how do you choose the right preschool for your child?
How to choose from the best preschools Singapore offers
Before you pick one school for your little sunshine, it’s important to consider certain things. Here are some:
- The best preschool is one that will follow a good education system, teach multiple languages, charge reasonably, and follow flexible school hours.
- It will also offers a safe learning environment and provide extra care for kids with special needs.
- You may also want to tick off features like the teacher-child ratio, activities offered, child safety, infant care, accessibility from your home and facilities offered by the school.
The best preschools Singapore has to offer
Although you’re aware of the importance of preschool education, the worry of first-time separation and finding a safe, invigorating preschool for your child can worry you. But fret not, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s a list of the top seven preschools Singapore has to offer.
1. Blue House International Nursery and Preschool
This school follows the Reggio Emilia approach that focuses on student-centred, experiential learning in a relationship-driven environment.
From a very young age, your child will develop confidence, learn to voice out his/her opinions, and learn drama, art, music and messy play.
The school’s safe, colourful and respectful environment is great for instilling positive attitude in your toddler’s mind.
Highlights:
- Reggio Emilia approach
- The Blue House Infant & Toddler Ateliers offers sensory skill development for kids aged 6-36 months
- Language of Art Education
- Playgroups, discover classes, documentation of learning progress, parents drop-in sessions
- Flexible class timings between 8.30AM and 5PM
- Safe environment
Visit their website for registration.
2. MindChamps Preschool
If you’re looking for a reasonably-priced school that offers a solid Mandarin language foundation, then MindChamps Preschool is the one.
With its S.M.I.L.E.S. (Sensory, Motor, Intellectual, Linguistic, Emotional, Social skills) method of schooling, it prepares your toddler for primary school.
Its specially designed curriculum includes child development in psychology, theatre, education and neuroscience. Overall, it is one of the top preschools Singapore has to offer to nurturing your little champs (18 months-6 years).
Highlights:
- Bilingual and holistic curriculum
- S.M.I.L.E.S. method of schooling
- Focus on life beyond academics
- Playgroup, nursery and kindergarten programmes
- Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA)-compliant teacher-child ratio
- Encourages kids to ask questions and have peer-to-peer discussions
- Half-day, full-day programmes
- Safe environment
3. My First Skool
Affordable fees, holistic curriculum, bilingual programmes and infant care option – sounds like something you’re looking for?
My First Skool is a perfect childcare facility that ensures all-round development with its non-traditional methods and focus on a child’s wide ranging interests.
From developing confidence, and social and academic skills to cultural intelligence and arts, the school offers it all.
Highlights:
- Builds a "never give up" attitude
- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-based learning
- Develops confident, joyful, resilient kids
- Holistic and bilingual curriculum
- Home-away-from-home, safe environment
- Infant care
- Interactive learning corners to encourage imagination, creative thinking, socialising and artistic capabilities
Visit their website to register now!