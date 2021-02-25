7 new rules for eating healthy and losing weight

Which weight-loss diets have you tried – 16:8 intermittent fasting, juice cleanses, laxatives, Atkins, ketogenic, paleolithic, and others? More importantly… did they work?

The nutrition, diet, and losing weight conversation is always changing with the discovery of new foods and research. Here, we compare old and new diet recommendations and guidelines that have changed over the years.

1. Calories

Then: Cut 3,500 calories a week to lose 450g of fat

Now: Slash 10 calories (42kJ) a day from your diet

The theory once held that 450g of fat equalled to 3,500 calories. So, to lose 450g a week, you’d slash 500 calories (roughly 2,100 kJ) a day by eating less, exercising more, or a combo of the two. But, the didn’t take into account the fact that your metabolism slows as your weight drops.

An approach that does account for the slowdown says for every 450g you want to lose, permanently cut 10 calories (42kJ) a day. So, to lose 5kg, cut out 111 calories (466kJ) a day. You’ll lose weight slowly but keep it off.

2. Healthy foods

PHOTO: Pexels

Then: Tell yourself certain foods were absolutely off limits

Now: Focus on what you can eat

People who focus on eating healthy foods they like are more successful at changing their habits than people who fixate on avoiding unhealthy foods they love.

So, concentrate on loading your diet with foods you enjoy that are good for you. You might find after eating a bowl of fresh strawberries, you no longer want chocolate cake. You’ll feel better for it, too.

3. Weigh yourself

Then: Rarely step on the scales

Now: Weigh yourself once a week

Keeping tabs on your weight helps you catch and reverse small gains. A study showed women who regularly stepped on the scales decreased their body fat. Do it first thing in the morning, either naked or wearing the same clothes.

4. Eat variety

PHOTO: Unsplash

Then: Restrict yourself to the same foods

Now: Eat a variety

When you feast on a wide range of fruit and vegetables, you’re getting varied sources of fibre. That leads to diverse gut bacteria that fosters a healthy gut microbiome, which is associated with a lower body mass index. Your goal is to work a new fruit or vegetable into your rotation each week.

5. Artificial sweeteners

Then: Use artificial sweeteners instead of sugar and drink diet soft drinks

Now: Skip the artificial sweeteners

Although they don’t add calories, sweeteners generate their own issues. A review of studies following 400,000-plus people for 10 years concluded that artificial sweeteners are associated with long-term weight gain.

Why? One theory is that artificial sweeteners may change the body’s way of metabolising sugar, intensify your sweet tooth, or alter your gut bacteria in a way that slows your metabolism.

6. Dark chocolate

PHOTO: Pixabay

Then: Cut the sweets

Now: Eat chocolate often

Sweets aren’t exactly waist-friendly, but chocolate is the happy exception. Eating dark chocolate regularly has been linked to lower body mass index, and research found people who ate it more days a week were thinner than those who had it less often.

A good approach? Have a small square of chocolate labelled at least 70 per cent cacao on as many days of the week as you’d like. This will satisfy your sweet tooth without the added sugar found in sweets and milk chocolate.

7. Fibre

Then: Eat fibre

Now: Eat fiber

One guideline that remains the same for staying at a healthy weight is to eat fibre. In one study, people who focussed on eating more fibre lost about 2kg in a year.

Fruit, vegetable, beans, and wholegrain (such as oatmeal and whole wheat bread) are key sources. When it comes to breads and cereals, look for at least 3g per serving, and aim for 25g daily.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.