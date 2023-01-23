7 notable new launch condos near an MRT station in 2023

Whether you're a homeowner or a landlord, having an MRT station nearby is still a major draw; and given the fewer launches in 2023 (compared to 2020/21), it's important to be a bit more picky. There's also just the "small" matter of the very high COE rates right now, and it may just be the kicker to stop relying on private transportation. And so while it's still early right now, here are some of the launches you may come across this year in 2023, that are within walking range of a train station:

1. Sceneca Residence (Recently launched)

Location Tanah Merah Kechil Link (District 16) Developer MCC Land Lease 99-years TOP Year 2027 Nearest MRT Tanah Merah (East West Line) Number of Units 268

Sceneca Residence Fact Sheet

Notable details:

As of the time of writing, Sceneca Residence has sold 60 per cent, or 160 of its 268 units. All one-bedroom units have been sold, with just the sole two-bedroom + study unit left. This has been one of the more anticipated launches in the first half of 2023, because Sceneca Residence is an integrated development.

Just as with The Poiz (another project by the same developer), the condo introduces the amenities that the area lacks. This part of Tanah Merah doesn't have a lot of shops and eateries in the immediate surroundings; it's just a train station - but Sceneca Residence will introduce both a supermarket, and a floor for commercial shops.

Sceneca Residence is attached to the Tanah Merah station, which provides fast access to Changi Airport as well as the Singapore Expo. As such, we do think this property will appeal to investors, who want to rent to airline crews or other airport staff.

On the downside, Sceneca Residence is surrounded by many older and more affordable condos; and some investors may dislike the potential competition. It also won't appeal to those who want low-density/low-noise areas, as traffic here is quite high and the area is quite built-up.

2. Terra Hill

Location Yew Siang Road (District five) Developer Hoi Hup Realty/Sunway Developments Lease Freehold TOP Year 2026 Nearest MRT Pasir Panjang MRT (Circle Line) Number of Units 270

Terra Hill Fact Sheet

Notable details:

Terra Hill is only around 380 metres from Pasir Panjang MRT, which we estimate to be a roughly five to six-minute walk. This is a good location for homeowners who enjoy low-density living; most of the residences around the Yew Siang Road area are older landed homes and smaller boutique condominiums.

Kent Ridge Park is also nearby, famous for its canopy walks and heritage sites like the Bukit Chandu area. This will appeal to outdoor types who like hiking.

As with most low-density areas, you won't find many large malls nearby; but Pasir Panjang MRT is just three stops from Harbour Front, and four stops from Buona Vista - both these stations are close to major malls like Vivocity and the like. You do also have Pasir Panjang Food Centre just across the road, and a coffeeshop with various food outlets just down Pasir Panjang Road.

While the surroundings are good for families, we are a bit disappointed at the lack of any nearby schools. For investors, there is some potential to tap the crowd at One-North, which is a tech and media hub; but note that recent developments such as One-North Eden are closer to the hub, and could provide a stronger alternative to tenants.

3. Blossoms by the Park

Location Slim Barracks Rise (District five) Developer Hoi Hup Realty/Sunway Developments Lease 99-years TOP Year 2026 Nearest MRT Buona Vista MRT (East West Line, Circle Line) Number of Units 275

Blossoms by the Park Fact Sheet

Notable details:

This upcoming launch is already widely referred to as "the one near NTU One-North" and "the one near ACJC," so the highlights are pretty clear.

NTU at One-North is just across the road, and the project is about 400 metres from Anglo Chinese Junior College, Fairfield Primary and Secondary School, and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) which should just be a short walk of five to seven minutes. Note that ESSEC Business School is also very near - just walk down to where Slim Barracks connects with One-North Gateway Road, and cross over.

Blossoms by the Park provides walking access to The Star Vista, a major mall close to the Buona Vista MRT station; this has most of the shopping and dining residents need.

There is also Rochester Mall, which has some food outlets (and tuition centres), and Rochester Commons with even more dining options. This project is also within the vicinity of the One-North business hub, so landlords have good catchment areas: both ESSEC and local students, as well as the foreign workers at Fusionopolis, Biopolis, Mediapolis, etc.

This project is likely to be compared with One-North Eden by tenants (there are only 165 units), and the two are close in terms of accessibility and convenience. Buyers who wanted a One-North Eden unit, but didn't succeed, could consider this a second opportunity.

4. Lentor Hills Residences

Location Lentor Hills Road (District 26) Developer GuocoLand/Leong Holdings/TID Lease 99-years TOP Year 2026 Nearest MRT Lentor MRT (Thomson East Coast Line) Number of Units 595

Lentor Hills Residences Fact Sheet

Notable details:

Lentor Hills Residences is one of the more anticipated launches of 2023. It's next to Lentor Modern, an integrated development that connects to the Lentor MRT. Due to sheer proximity, it shares many similar advantages to its neighbouring development.

While the area lacks immediate amenities, note that Lentor Modern will introduce commercial elements like shops, eateries, etc. once complete. We also understand that Lentor Modern will include some form of childcare or early-childhood school.

Two factors stand out for this area. First, it's still in a low-density area, with surrounding areas like Florissa Park being mainly landed housing. Coupled with URA's desire to make the area pedestrian-friendly, this makes for an excellent family living experience.

Second, even though Lentor Modern appears as major competition, note that there are still few condos in this area. Prior to Lentor Modern, for example, one of the only nearby condos was the much older Calrose - so buyers can consider themselves to be fairly early in the rejuvenation of this area.

We expect a close comparison to Lentor Modern among buyers, and the buying decision will come down to preferences over facilities, layout, and finishing. More details on these are still forthcoming. It is also worth noting that Lentor Hills Residences shares the same developer as Lentor Modern so there should be some form of price protection for the earlier buyers.

5. Tembusu Grand

Location Jalan Tembusu (District 15) Developer City Developments Limited Lease 99-years TOP Year 2027 Nearest MRT Tanjong Katong MRT (Thomson East Coast Line), due for completion this year Number of Units 638

Tembusu Grand Fact Sheet

Notable details:

This is kind of a long but still somewhat walkable distance from the MRT station; it might be just over 10 minutes, so it's subjective whether you consider that close. The public transport situation was definitely worse before the introduction of the Thomson East Coast line, so this is an improvement for sure.

Nonetheless, Jalan Tembusu is in a lower-density area, and has the feel of the quiet enclaves so typical of District 15. Nearby amenities are limited; but if you drive for around six minutes, you'll be in the lifestyle stretch along East Coast Road. This is where you'll find i12 Katong, as well as several eateries (a good mix of higher and lower-end dining). This area is also known for having a lot of enrichment schools for children.

Within the immediate area along Tanjong Katong Road, you do have a number of local food joints such as Punggol Nasi Lemak, Heng Long Teochew Porridge, and ENG's Wantan Noodles (just to name a few) within close walking distance.

A definite draw for families will be the proximity of some prestigious schools, including Tanjong Katong Girls', Haig Girls', and Chung Cheng, all of which are within a one-kilometre Home-School Distance. In fact, TKGS is just around a four-to-six-minute walk from this project.

While this area is an expat enclave, we'd caution aspiring landlords to observe the amount of competition. The Katong area is quite packed with boutique condos that already cater to this crowd (although the advantages of larger facilities, for a bigger condo like Tembusu Grand, may give it an edge).

In addition, we do think a lot of buyers will be comparing this to Grand Dunman below.

6. Grand Dunman

Location Dunman Road (District 15) Developer Sing HaiYi Lease 99-years TOP Year 2027 Nearest MRT Dakota MRT (CC) Number of Units 1,035

Grand Dunman Fact Sheet

Notable details:

Grand Dunman is notable for being one of the largest launches in 2023, with 1,035 units. At over 271,616 sq. ft., mega-developments like these tend to have more room for facilities, as well as lower maintenance costs (we'll update this when the exact details are out). This GLS site was sold for $1.284 billion, with just one other bid from a consortium of CDL and a few other developers.

Both Grand Dunman and Tembusu Grand are in District 15; but Grand Dunman will be preferred by those who like the Old Airport Road stretch. This is a foodie nexus, and traversing the Old Airport Road stretch (around seven to nine minutes on foot) will bring residents to the Dakota MRT station. Alternatively, walk along Tanjong Katong Road for a few minutes, and you'll find yet another stretch of eateries.

We see this project as appealing to those who work in the Paya Lebar area, but don't want the density and noise of Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ). Dunman Grand will place them just one train stop away from work, but in a much quieter area.

As for schools, note that Chung Cheng and TKGS are roughly within walkable distance, at just over 10 minutes.

7. The Reserve Residences

Location Jalan Anak Bukit (District 21) Developer Far East Organization & Sino Group Lease 99-years TOP Year 2027 Nearest MRT Beauty World MRT (Downtown Line) Number of Units 845

The Reserve Residences Fact Sheet

Notable details:

The Reserve Residences is an integrated development, that's connected to Beauty World MRT station via an underpass. The project includes a commercial podium of over 215,278 sq. ft., which will have office space as well as shops and dining. With nearby projects like Daintree Residence, View at Kismis, Forett, Verdale, Mayfair Modern, and Mayfair Gardens either completed or nearing completion, the demand for additional services will be high and there will be good support for the commercial elements here.

Beauty World Plaza is a mall near the MRT, so residents will have access to most of the shopping and dining they need (if they don't already have it in the commercial podium).

This is quite a foodie area too. Beauty World and Bukit Timah Plaza do have a number of food options (despite the dated outlook of these malls), and the shophouses along Cheong Chin Nam are well-known for late-night food. For more local food options, there is also hawker food at Beauty World Food Centre on the 4th level, as well as Bukit Timah Market.

As a unique twist, Reserve Residences will have community space designated as an "intergenerational hub". This is the first time we've heard of the concept in regard to a private property (HDB does it all the time), so we're not too sure what to expect; but given the large 3.22 hectare land size (346,310+ sq. ft.), it does seem plausible.

Prices are not yet disclosed, but being both an integrated development and in the high-end Bukit Timah area and Far East does have a reputation as such, we would expect prices to be on the steep side. Nonetheless, this project will be one of the best-located District 21 condos to date - it's close to the greenery of Bukit Timah, without trading off MRT access.

Families with young kids would definitely like that the popular Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School is nearby, although it is worth noting that there is very keen competition due to the number of residential units in the area.

Other upcoming projects

Some of these projects aren't named yet, and some may not have concrete details yet. But do follow us on Stacked, and we'll update you as these roll out.

Project Developer Address Tenure Site Area GFA Land Price Est. Units Estimated Launch Dunearn Road (D21) Tuan Sing Holdings 870 Dunearn Road Freehold 17,140 sq ft $56M 2023 Kassia (D17) Hong Leong, CDL and TID Flora Drive 99 Years 276 2023 21 Anderson (D10) Kheng Leong 21 Anderson Road Freehold 73,712 sq ft 85,552 sq ft $213M/ $2,490 psf 34 2023 The Botany at Dairy Farm (D23) Sim Lian Group Dairy Farm Walk GLS 99 Years 168,598 sq ft 354,060 sq ft $347.001M/ $980ppr 386 Feb 2023 The Arden (D23) Qingjian Realty 2-24 Phoenix Road 99 Years 63,002 sq ft 88,203 sq ft $42.6M/ $630ppr 105 March 2023 Orchard Sophia (D9) DB2 Land 128 & 130 Sophia Road Freehold 23,828 sq ft 53,541 sq ft $62M/ $1,158ppr 84 April 2023 Former Tan Chong International (D23) CDL 798 and 800 Upper Bukit Timah Road 179,005 sq ft 375,690 sq ft $126.3M 1H 2023 Newport Residences (D2) CDL 80 Anson Road Freehold 57,942 sq ft 361,229 sq ft 256 1H 2023 Former Woo Mon Chew Court (D15) Hillcrest Investment (an affiliate of Royal Golden Eagle) Woo Mon Chew Road Freehold 7,510 sq ft 9,725 sq ft $8.6M/ $1,146 ppr Q1 2023 Former La Ville (D15) ZACD Group & Hong How Group Tanjong Rhu Road Freehold 47,012 sq ft 98,725 sq ft $152M/ $1,477 ppr 107 Q1 2023 The Continuum (D15) Hoi Hup and Sunway Development Thiam Siew Ave Freehold 263,794 sq ft 738,623 sq ft $815M/ $1,440ppr 807 Q1 2023 Gems Ville (D14) East Asia Geylang Development 6A Lorong 13 Geylang Freehold 7,868 sq ft 24,235 sq ft $15.2M/ $627ppr 24 Q1 2023 Former Watten Estate Condo (D11) UOL and Sing Land Group 36 Shelford Road Freehold 220,241 sq ft 308,337 sq ft $550.8M/ $1,723ppr 286 Q1 2023 Gilstead Road (D11) Kheng Leong 32 & 34 Gilstead Road Freehold 43,457 sq ft 60,839 sq ft $70M/ $1,643 ppr 56 Q1 2023 Bukit Timah and Duke’s Road (D10) Hillcrest Investment (an affiliate of Royal Golden Eagle) 551-553 Bukit Timah Road & 6-8 Duke’s Road Freehold 16,479 sq ft 49,437 sq ft $53.9M/ $1,504 ppr 40 Q1 2023 Giverny (D10) Lian Huat 6A-C Robin Drive Freehold 10,245 sq ft 14,434 sq ft $17M/ $1,454ppr 13 Q1 2023 Former Mount Emily Road (D9) ZACD Group 2,4,6 Mount Emily Road Freehold 5,549 sq ft 16,138 sq ft $18M/ $1,115ppr 16 Q1 2023 Former Peace Centre & Peace Mansion (D9) CEL Development, Singhaiyi Group and KSH Holdings Sophia Road 99 Years 76,618 sq ft 604,508 sq ft $650M/ $1,388ppr 240 Q1 2023 Former Gloria Mansion (D5) Faxtor Capital and Hong How Group 292 Pasir Panjang Road Freehold 45,742 sq ft 64,039 sq ft $70.3M/ $1,098 ppr 59 Q1 2023 Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel B) (D5) Kingsford Development Slim Barracks Rise 99 Years 63,901 sq ft 134,194 sq ft $162,388M/ $1,210ppr 140 Q1 2023 TMW Maxwell (D2) Chip Eng Seng, Chuan Holdings and Singhaiyi 20 Maxwell Road 99 Years 41,801 sq ft 234,079 sq ft $276.8M/ $1,182ppr 905 Q1 2023 Axa Tower (D2) Perennial Holdings, Alibaba Singapore, Chip Eng Sing, Sing Haiyi Group and Haiyi Group 8 Shenton Way 99 Years 118,230 sq ft 1,029,306 sq ft 200 Q1 2023 Marina View GLS (D1) IOI Properties Group Marina View 99 Years 84,110 sq ft 1,093,935 sq ft $1,508,000,101B/ $1,379ppr 905 Q1 2023 Former Vicenta Lodge (D14) 16, 18, 20, 22 Lorong Marzuki Freehold 21,281 sq ft 29,794 sq ft $27.2M/ $968 ppr 27 Q2 2023 Keppel Bay Plot 6 (D4) Keppel Land Keppel Bay 99 Years 226,044 sq ft 86 Q2 2023 Lentor Hill Road (D26) TID (Joint Venture between Hong Leong Group and Mitsui Fudosan) Lentor Hill Road 99 Years 116,455 sq ft 244,558 sq ft $276.36M/ $1,130 ppr 265 Q3 2023 Lentor Central (D26) China Communications Constructions Co, Soilbuild Group Holdings and Yanlord Land Lentor Central 99 Years 144,713 sq ft 434,144 sq ft $481M/ $1,108 ppr 470 Q3 2023 Bukit Batok West Ave 8 (D23) Qingjian Realty and Santarli Construction Bukit Batok West Ave 8 99 Years 134,004 sq ft 402,013 sq ft $266M/ $662 ppr 375 Q3 2023 Former Park View Mansions (D22) CEL Development, Singhaiyi Group and TK 189 Development (KSH Holdings & Ho Lee Group) 9A Yuan Ching Road 99 Years 191,974 sq ft 403,145 sq ft $260M/ $1,023 ppr 440 Q3 2023 Former Lakeside Apartment (D22) Wing Tai Holdings 9E and 9F Yuan Ching Road 99 Years 134,177 sq ft 281,771 sq ft $273M/ $1,200 ppr 307 Q3 2023 Pine Grove Parcel A (D21) UOL Group and Singland Group Pine Grove 99 Years 242,561 sq ft 509,381 sq ft $671.5M/ $1,318 ppr 520 Q3 2023 Former Jansen Mansions (D19) Macly Group 25 Jansen Road 999 Years 16,592 sq ft 23,229 sq ft $19.1M/ $863 ppr 19 Q3 2023 Former East Court (D15) Macly Group Koon Seng Road Freehold 13,351 sq ft 18,591 sq ft $19.875M/ $1,063 ppr 19 Q3 2023 Former Haig Road Flats (D15) Nanshan Group 173-183 Haig Road Freehold 27,389 sq ft 38,344 sq ft $49.3M/ $1,286 ppr 35 Q3 2023 Former Euro Asia Apartments (D12) KSH Holdings, H10 Holdings, SLB Development 1037 Serangoon Road Freehold 56,476 sq ft 158,132 sq ft $222.18M/ $1,313 ppr 172 Q3 2023 Hillview Rise GLS (D23) Far East Organization & Sekisui Group Hillview Rise 99 Years 110,868 sq ft 313,439 sq ft $320.78M/ $1,024 ppr 335 Q4 2023 Bukit Timah Link (D21) Bukit Sembawang Estates Bukit Timah Link 99 Years 49,663 sq ft 132,396 sq ft $200M/ $1,343 ppr 160 Q4 2023 Bukit Batok West Ave 5 (D23) CDL Bukit Batok West Ave 5 99 Years 178,680 sq ft 536,040 sq ft $336M/ $626 ppr 495 Q4 2023

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.