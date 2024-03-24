7 'small' condo issues that may become bigger problems later

We tend to focus on bigger issues when picking a condo, such as proximity to MRT stations, developer track records, pricing, etc.

And that's definitely a good practice, but there are some smaller factors that seem trivial at first, but could grow to be a huge annoyance later (some may eventually even be surprising dealbreakers). Here are some of the common issues that homeowners wish they hadn't ignored earlier on:

1. Limited number of parking lots

This is more of an issue in newer condos rather than older ones. In 2019, the LTA put out the Range Based Parking Provision Standards (RPPS).

Under these standards, there will be a range of car parking provisions that developers are allowed to provide. This range will vary according to location zones and land uses (typically Central areas and those within 400m of an MRT station).

For residential condos, this has led to some condos which have less than a 1:1 ratio of units and lots. This is a problem for families who own more than one vehicle, and there may be added costs for purchasing a second lot. And if there's barely room for resident parking, then there's almost certainly no room for visitor parking.

So some buyers have been surprised that their condo doesn't come with any visitor parking at all — even if they knew that there were fewer lots than there were units. They just assumed that there would be an allocation for visitors. (Although sometimes this could change after the first year, as there may be less resident use of the car park than expected).

This is problematic during festive seasons like New Year, when you're expecting a lot of family and friends to visit. For condos in the CBD, alternative parking tends to mean nearby office buildings, malls, or other high-priced options.

In other areas, it can mean a rather long walk for your visitors, such as if they have to use an HDB lot that's half a kilometre away. Not to mention, during the rainy season, this becomes an irritating inconvenience for family/friends to visit.

If you want to avoid these issues, older condos tend to be much more generous in terms of parking lots. But this does come with its drawback, which is:

2. Lack of underground/sheltered parking

While old condos tend to have more parking lots, they also tend to have fewer underground lots or fully sheltered parking. Most buyers tend to overlook this when reviewing a condo; but they'll regret it later when they need to trek to their car in the pouring rain.

And whilst you can at least keep an umbrella in the car, that doesn't shield your vehicle from the elements. Expect water spots etched into the paintwork, or your car to look dirtier after heavy rains (because Singapore is so urban, the rain is seldom "clean" and contains dirt particles from the nearby buildings, construction, etc.)

Do also consider the elderly or mobility impaired, as walking to the car in heavy rain may be an added challenge for them.

3. The "front door" shock

When you view a show flat, there's no front door — you don't see the actual unit entrance or the immediate outside of the unit. The actual result has shocked some home buyers; we occasionally hear complaints that the actual front door looks cheap, tacky, or clashes with the overall decor that they are looking to implement.

There's also the immediate space right outside the front door, which is worth asking about. Some buyers may find certain stacks or layouts provide a bit more "extra room" outside the front door, such as a niche for umbrella stands, shoe racks, etc. Others may find their space is much more cramped, or that features like wet risers, fire hose reels, etc. are right outside their front door.

All of this is rarely indicated on any brochure or show flat, so do ask about it.

4. Fees on top of existing maintenance for facilities

The general expectation is that all facilities, from the BBQ pits to the tennis courts, are going to be free to book. After all, the condo already charges a monthly maintenance fee. However, there are some condos which charge booking fees for certain facilities.

Typically, these booking fees are for cleaning up the area when you're done. Some condos also charge booking fees for facilities like tennis courts, and we've been told some impose fees for back-to-back bookings (e.g. if you try to book the tennis courts two or three times in a row). This is a way to dissuade some residents from monopolising the facilities.

Whether or not this is "fair" is something to debate at the condo's general meetings, and do note that the first management body (the one installed by the developer) may not stay in charge forever. Nonetheless, for resale condos, you can check before you buy.

The booking fee probably won't bother you if you use the facility once in a blue moon; but if regular BBQs, tennis lessons, and so forth are part of your lifestyle, it can get rather expensive over a few years.

5. Walls where you don't like them

Some buyers like to assume that, if the existing layout doesn't work for them, they can change it later — such as by merging bedrooms, or demolishing walls to fit a certain theme. But not every condo unit is equally versatile.

Depending on how a developer built a condo — such as whether they used prefabricated designs with load-bearing walls that can't be moved (PPVC) — you may not be able to switch up the interior as you like. This may force you to retain separated bedrooms, and for your interior designer to build around the existing layout (which can be much more expensive).

If you can, get a copy of the floor plan showing which walls can be removed, and run this by an interior designer/contractor to determine what can be done with the space. Do note that this would need to go through the management for approval anyway before any work can commence.

6. Lack of a service yard

This may not seem like a big deal if you mainly count on having a washer/dryer. However, keep in mind that no service yard often means you have to rely on that washer/dryer: there may be no proper way to dry and air out your clothes without it.

This is an issue if the appliance breaks down, or if you ever want to save costs (dryers are quite an expensive power guzzler, compared to the old-fashioned clothesline).

Another common oversight is smokers, be they in the form of guests, tenants, or yourself. If someone does smoke, a service yard is the best way to ensure the smell doesn't get trapped in the house. Some homeowners with specialised hobbies — such as those of you who use spray paints or airbrushes — will also find the open-air service yard much more valuable.

In general, it's better to have a service yard than to just have fully enclosed spaces; and most homeowners who lack one do regret it when their balcony space ends up being home permanently to just drying their clothes.

7. Custom designs built around the free appliances

New launches often include free white goods like fridges, washer/dryers, etc. Some developers go the extra mile, and build interior features specifically around these items — such as carpentry that provides fitted slots for the laundry machines, or the fridge.

These look great at first, but there could be a potential drawback. Future appliances may not fit the customised spaces; so if you ever replace the fridge, for example, it may jut out too much, or be too high to fit the carpentry. This sometimes requires you to hack away parts of the interior, which adds to the cost.

So where you do see these features, they're better if the appliances meet common industry sizes.

Finally, if there are multiple condos near an upcoming MRT station, it sort of does matter if one is a little bit closer

This is a small thing but can have a big effect later. In general, the closest condo is most likely to have a direct connection, such as an underground connection, or a fully sheltered walk to the station.

Neighbouring units that are further away may be denied such amenities; and while they're still close, nothing beats a quicker, sheltered walk to the station — especially if you have children or the elderly in your family. So don't be too quick to say "they're all about the same distance anyway." Even being a little bit closer can make a difference.

ALSO READ: Should you buy a small landed home or a bigger condo? Here’s what Singaporeans have to say

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.