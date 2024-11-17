7 vital things to consider before you commit to your BTO flat

When it comes to BTO flats, a lot of the shortlisting process has to be in our minds: we can't see the actual view, we don't know who the neighbours are, and we hope the amenities will turn out to be good (because MRT and bus stations aside, you might get a great coffee shop, you might get a terrible one).

This makes picking a new BTO site or unit much tougher, and the people doing it are more likely to be first-time buyers. Here's a checklist of the most important things to consider:

1. Remember you're picking the school for your children as well

Standard flats have a Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP) of five years, whilst Plus and Prime flats have an MOP of 10 years. An often overlooked element of this is schooling: you're going to be locked down for the duration of the MOP, so in a way, you're selecting your child's school as well.

For those willing to take on a 10-year MOP, you may want to consider schools where the Primary and Secondary institutions are close to each other.

(This is also why many homebuyers want to see multiple viable schools within a one-kilometre distance).

If you're not sure how to check the school distance yet — because it's just a land plot for now — look up the nearest HDB blocks. Their addresses can sometimes give you a rough idea of the Home School Distance.

And remember, even if having children isn't within your plan, it often helps when it comes to the resale value of the home as that could be what the next buyers are looking at.

2. Don't assume the launch site closest to the MRT station is the best

Indeed, the area around the MRT station is often a hub, but this isn't always the case.

In Bedok Reservoir, for instance, we've met many who argue the area around Reservoir Village (and HDB-run mall) and its nearby greenery/waterfront views are superior to the blocks closer to Bedok Reservoir MRT.

In Hougang, we've found strong opinions that the block near Hougang Green Mall — which requires a bus connection to the MRT — is one of the most convenient spots to live.

It's possible that having to take a bus one or two stops to the MRT is well worth the other conveniences of these areas.

There's also the issue of your lifestyle: if you prefer having quick access to park connectors, or a quieter area with a better view, then living too close to a busy MRT station could detract from this.

3. Check the master plan for upcoming changes

This can clue you into changes that will make an otherwise "ulu" area much more appealing. A good example of this is the upcoming February 2025 BTO launch, which has flats in Woodlands: if you were to look at the specific area right now, it seems to be a so-so area, which is a bit quiet.

But when you factor in the development of Woodlands Northcoast, you'll see it's a stronger location than the immediate present.

We also saw this long ago with the transformation of Jurong East, and it's unfolding right now in improvements to Punggol.

Now consider that after successfully balloting, you'll wait another three to four years before moving in — so you're not moving in now, you're moving in later when planned changes have started to kick in. Try to focus on where the neighbourhood is headed, rather than what's visibly there right now.

4. Get a sense of overall resident age, by walking around the neighbourhood

We aren't saying this to be ageist, it's just that you want nearby facilities to sufficiently cater to you. If you have elderly family members for example, then exercise yards for seniors, relevant community centre activities, and nearby clinics might be a priority.

On the flip side, young families may need to consider that areas with more seniors may have fewer childcare or enrichment options, and that communal activities may be more limited (e.g., your children may have fewer people to engage with on that basketball court, and you may have fewer people joining you on your rigorous weekend bike rides).

Bukit Merah and Bedok, for instance, tend to see older populations, with an energy that's different from Punggol or Tampines. Younger or older populations do affect the vibe and amenity of the area in subtle ways, and many will feel it in day-to-day living.

5. Look for large empty residential land plots or very old housing projects nearby

The construction of multiple new blocks can impede views, raise noise and traffic, and completely change the feel of an area.

This isn't just restricted to HDB housing: also consider that very old condos nearby might go en-bloc. When this happens, you could face long periods of drilling and hammering, and the redevelopment is almost always taller and more densely packed (without an increase in Gross Plot Ratio, developers probably wouldn't have been interested).

This is another reason to check the Master Plan, as we mentioned above. If you're in a lower or middle floor (such as the first 10 storeys or below) there's a bigger risk of future developments impeding the view.

So while you may have a fantastic view of the nearby park or waterfront right now, don't assume it will be there forever.

6. If you like lower floor units, try to get one where the windows don't face the car park

This is generally the worst direction for windows to point on low or ground-floor units. Singapore never sleeps, and cars — including big vans and lorries — still come in and out of HDB car parks at all hours. In some cases, you'll get bright headlights coming through the window, or the loud roar of an engine.

Even during the day, you'll hear a lot of people loading and unloading things, which can be disruptive if you work from home. There's also a certain lack of privacy in this setup, as people in the parking lot are looking right into the unit (unless you have blinds of course).

That said, if you do drive in and out a lot and want the ultimate convenience when it comes to getting from your car to your home, look for the floor level that connects to the multi-storey car park. In this way, you'd only have to cross the connecting bridge to get home, instead of having to take the lift at the block.

7. If you can, dodge the units that are close to the communal rubbish chute or too close to the lift

It's pretty obvious why you don't want to be near the rubbish chute. With the lift though, there is some subjectivity here. In general, most people don't like the noise of people coming in and out of the lift. It's also true that units near the lift are most likely to be targeted by flyers or other junk marketing, which gets stuck through the front grille.

(Also if anyone comes to sell ice cream or other things, well, yours is the first unit in their line of sight!)

Some homeowners also say that units next to the lift are more likely to see loiterers; people who are smoking, chatting loudly in front of the lifts, and so forth.

That said, there are some people who like being closer to the lift, as it makes getting up and down stairs easier.

Finally, if you can get a floor plan, choose one that provides some versatility.

HDB has also caught on to how people like this, with open floor plans (no inner partitions) being piloted in BTO projects. In general, you want a floor plan that minimises the use of long corridors, and keeps to squarish spaces; this provides the most room for your Interior Designer or contractor to implement your plans.

For the kitchen, HDB now uses open kitchens as a default. So if you want one that's enclosed, you may want to pick a unit where the cost to do this would be low (e.g., just one door may be all it takes).

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.