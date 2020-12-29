8 cleaning appliances for the new year spring clean

Whether you’re contending with a wine stain on the carpet that just won’t budge, or cleaning up the debris in your kitchen, having the right appliance makes spring cleaning so much easier. Here, we’ve rounded up 8 picks that’ll help you get the job done quicker and more efficiently.

1. Shark Vacuum ION Cordless Handheld Vacuum cleaner, $219 PHOTO: Lazada Shark has built a reputation for its cleaning products, particularly their vacuum cleaners. They’re aesthetically pleasing and in this instance unobtrusive as it sits in a stand when not in use. While the battery life won’t sustain you through an extended cleaning session – it only lasts 10 minutes – it is a perfect quick fix when you want to clean up a mess as soon as it has happened. The 0.25l capacity will also cover any quick messes you need to tackle. Shop now 2. Xiaomi Air Purifier 3th gen, $175.90

This 3rd generation Air Purifier by Xiaomi features the famous HEPA filter and can deliver 6660L of clean air per minute. It will monitor your air, remove the toxins you can’t see and leave the atmosphere clean and breathable. The OLED touch display makes setup straightforward and offers an instant full breakdown of the air quality at a glance. You can also control it through the app or use voice command. Shop now 3. Black & Decker Steam Mop FSM1605 1300W ,$113

PHOTO: Lazada A great choice for a compact apartment, the Black & Decker has a compact 350ml tank and a 5 metre cable, so you can get your cleaning done and store it away easily too. Also, the microfibre pad is machine washable so you can reuse it and clean it easily. The steam mop kills 99.99 per cent of germs without the need for detergent and has an adjustable head for getting into all those hard to reach places. Shop now 4. Anker Eufy HomeVac H11, $79.90

PHOTO: Lazada When you need to clean smaller places or tidy up surfaces quickly, a handheld vacuum is a great addition to your cleaning arsenal. The versatility means hoovering doesn’t have to be an ordeal and you can use it outside the home too if your car needs a spruce up. Shop now 5. Deerma WetDry DEM-ZQ600 Steamer Mop, $109

We’ve all reached for the bleach to clean our floors at one time or another, but if you want to avoid toxins while still doing heavy-duty grime cleaning, a steam mop is the appliance to go for. You don’t need to fiddle with ratios of detergent to water, and the different attachments on this model mean you can tackle different kinds of surfaces with no worry. Shop now 6. ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 Pro, $349

PHOTO: Deebot A great choice for budget-conscious homeowners, this handy little robot can clean 200 scqm of your house in one sitting and help cover some of the routine cleaning work. You’ll need to run a regular vacuum over the top for a deep clean, but this is a great way to keep things fresh in between cleaning days. Shop now 7. Dyson Pure Cool Me™ Personal Purifying Fan, $499

PHOTO: Dyson Clean air is as vital to a clean home as clean surfaces are. An air purifier like the Dyson PureCool can clean up the air in your home and combat humidity too. The filter is easy to maintain, and it removes 99.95 per cent of pollutants. Did we also mention how much we love its sleek look? Shop now 8. Dyson V8™ Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Mattress Tool, $847