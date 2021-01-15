8 decades of Queen Elizabeth's iconic looks, Barbie-style: Kate, Meghan and Diana have nothing on the OG of royal fashion

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, not to mention the late Lady Diana Spencer, may get all the attention from royal fashion watchers, but Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, who at 94 still reigns over Britain and 15 other Commonwealth realms, is an unsung style heroine.

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe , an illustrated book released in 2019 by Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth’s loyal personal assistant and senior dresser, gave a rare glimpse into Her Majesty’s personal style, ranging from her signature pastel suits to her magnificent royal jewels.

More recently, online toy platform The Toy Zone had some fun imagining what the queen would look like as a Barbie doll by recreating seven iconic looks that the queen has worn during her reign, which has lasted for over six decades.

1945 – The War Effort

During the second world war, then Princess Elizabeth convinced her father King George to let her become a junior officer in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, where she learned how to fix a car and drive a truck. She is the only woman in the British royal family to serve in the military.

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

1953 – Coronation

After the death of her father in 1952, Elizabeth ascended the throne in February 1953. The official coronation took place on June 2, 1953, and the dress she wore – designed by Norman Hartnell – was embroidered with “the emblems of all the dominions of which she was now queen”.

PHOTO: Bettmann Archive

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

1967 – Royal Visit to Malta

Queen Elizabeth was head of state of Malta until 1974. When she visited the former colony in 1967, she wore a floral-patterned coat designed by Hardy Amies. Her lapel was pinned with the Cullinan V Brooch, cut from the largest diamond ever found.

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

1987 – Order of the Thistle service

Queen Elizabeth, by now grandmother to William and Harry, looked like a true monarch in a traditional green velvet mantle, black velvet hat, plume and star of the Order of the Thistle, worn for the biannual Order of the Thistle service in Edinburgh in 1987.

The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle is an order of chivalry associated with Scotland.

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

1988 – Royal Windsor horse show

The Queen is often seen wearing jodhpurs, riding boots, and a tweed jacket on her escapades to the country.

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

1999 – Royal Variety Performance

The queen is fond of confectionery-coloured outfits, but for the 1999 Royal Variety Performance gala show she celebrated all the colours of the rainbow with a sequinned multicoloured top and canary-yellow skirt, paired with a gold handbag from Launer and silver shoes.

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

2016 – 90th birthday

The queen celebrated her 90th birthday on April 21, 2016 with a public appearance, in which she greeted her subjects wearing a lime green tweed coat and a pair of her favourite Anello and Davide black horse bit loafers.

PHOTO: Reuters

PHOTO: The Toy Zone

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.