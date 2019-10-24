8 low maintenance plants for a stylish work desk

Feelings of restlessness and unproductivity at work abound in today's generation.

More often than not, sitting in front of a computer from 9am to 6pm, five days a week, can be extremely taxing, draining all your creative juices and motivation.

Here's where plants enter the picture - studies have shown that office landscaping can bring great benefits to the office environment, improving productivity and satisfaction on the job.

Not only can plants remove toxins from the air, they can also increase moisture and purity in the air and add a stylish focal point to your work environment.

If you're looking for plants to spruce up your office space, we've rounded up eight low-maintenance plants that are great for your work desk - that is to say, your office plant would still thrive, even if you're don't have green thumbs.

Requiring only minimal care, these plants are sure to stay for a long time.

ALOE VERA

PHOTO: Pexels

If you spend a lot of time out of the office or going on business trips, the aloe vera is the perfect plant for you.

Infrequent watering is completely fine - you just need to give it a little soak once every couple of weeks, as long as they have lots of light.

It prides itself on being a multi-purpose plant that may come in handy in the future.

Not only does it have air-filtering qualities and can remove substances such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air, the gel inside it can also be used to treat cuts and burns.

CACTUS

PHOTO: Pexels

If you're a plant novice, a cactus would be your best bet.

The small, robust plant requires very little water to survive and even prefers to go a few days without water, requiring only sunlight.

With more than 2,000 different types of cacti to choose from, the most common ones include the Myrtillocactus, Echinocereus Schmollii, or Cleistocactus winteri species as they do well indoors.

Just make sure to keep your cactus somewhere where no one is likely to be reaching across your desk.

JADE PLANT

When it comes to office plants, we can't leave out succulents.