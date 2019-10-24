8 low maintenance plants for a stylish work desk

PHOTO: Pexels
Cheryl Lim
Home & Decor

Feelings of restlessness and unproductivity at work abound in today's generation.

More often than not, sitting in front of a computer from 9am to 6pm, five days a week, can be extremely taxing, draining all your creative juices and motivation.

Here's where plants enter the picture - studies have shown that office landscaping can bring great benefits to the office environment, improving productivity and satisfaction on the job.

Not only can plants remove toxins from the air, they can also increase moisture and purity in the air and add a stylish focal point to your work environment.

If you're looking for plants to spruce up your office space, we've rounded up eight low-maintenance plants that are great for your work desk - that is to say, your office plant would still thrive, even if you're don't have green thumbs.

Requiring only minimal care, these plants are sure to stay for a long time.

ALOE VERA

PHOTO: Pexels

If you spend a lot of time out of the office or going on business trips, the aloe vera is the perfect plant for you.

Infrequent watering is completely fine - you just need to give it a little soak once every couple of weeks, as long as they have lots of light.

It prides itself on being a multi-purpose plant that may come in handy in the future.

Not only does it have air-filtering qualities and can remove substances such as formaldehyde and benzene from the air, the gel inside it can also be used to treat cuts and burns.

CACTUS

PHOTO: Pexels

If you're a plant novice, a cactus would be your best bet.

The small, robust plant requires very little water to survive and even prefers to go a few days without water, requiring only sunlight.

With more than 2,000 different types of cacti to choose from, the most common ones include the Myrtillocactus, Echinocereus Schmollii, or Cleistocactus winteri species as they do well indoors.

Just make sure to keep your cactus somewhere where no one is likely to be reaching across your desk.

JADE PLANT 

When it comes to office plants, we can't leave out succulents.

The jade plant (Crassula Ovata) is probably one of the most popular succulents for an office environment.

It does well in most environments and requires even less light than other succulents due to its dark green fleshy leaves.

Your only job is to water it when the top of soil is dry to the touch, making it a perfect addition to any office.

If a leaf breaks off, you can replant it in fresh soil to grow a new plant.

MONEY PLANT

Possibly every Singaporean's favourite office plant, the money plant (Scindapsus Aureus or Epipremnum Aureum) is not only low-maintenance, it's also believed to bring prosperity and luck to its owner with its round and flat leaves that resemble coins.

For it to thrive, all it requires is bright light, with no direct sunlight.

But regardless of whether it brings you material abundance, the money plant is a powerful air-purifying plant that will effectively clean up the air in the office.

POTHOS

Chances are you've seen a pothos plant (Epipremnum Aureum) in your office before - your boss probably has one.

This popular office plant is hardy and small, perfect on shelves and in tiny corners. It's very easy to care for and does well with almost no sunlight.

Another reason for its popularity would be its aesthetically pleasing leaves that tend to drape over shelves, cubicle walls and file cabinets.

Though it grows quite quickly, the leaves are also easy to trim and you can plant them in new pots to grow more of them - free plants for your colleagues!

SNAKE PLANT 

PHOTO: Pexels

The snake plant (Sanseveria Trifasciata), also known as the Mother-in-law's Tongue, is a sturdy houseplant that is capable of thriving in dry air and low lighting conditions, the two characteristics of an office environment.

Despite the nature of its name, it requires very little attention, perfect when you can't even find time to eat lunch, let alone water your plants.

Its strappy leaves also make a nice statement and will bring colour to your otherwise drab office.

All you need to do is to place it under bright, indirect light and water it once a month.

SPIDER PLANT

The spider plant (Chrolophytum Comosum) is another low-maintenance indoor plant that can make your office feel more homey. It prefers to dry out between waterings, so that's one less thing to worry about.

Similar to the money plant, the spider plant is also great at clearing toxins from the air and filtering out toxic substances such as formaldehyde and trichloroethylene.

It's also often displayed in hanging baskets, adding some visual interest to a dull office space.

Once they grow out longer stems with smaller spider plant clumps at the tip, you can trim them off and grow them in another pot.

TERRARIUM

Terrariums are a delightful accessory for your work desk.

Customising your own is also a therapeutic activity to calm your mind and boost creativity.

All you need to do is to choose a container, add a layer of gravel, some soil, and then a few clumps of moss and you're good to go.

You can even go the extra mile to add tiny ferns or other plants that like moist conditions and there you have it: a self-sustaining, Pinterest-worthy mini-garden.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Lifestyle plants office decorate

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES