8 stylish furniture & home accents to nail the natural decor look

Traditionally associated with outdoor furniture, rattan has made its way indoors. With a slew of chic options today, rattan furniture and decor evoke a casual, organic vibe and are perfect for a variety of interiors, whether you’re gunning for a Hamptons-style feel or a contemporary resort-inspired space.

1. Bistro rattan dresser console, $1,299, from Born In Colour.

PHOTO: Born In Colour

The teal hue, cane panel and gold-toned capped legs of this dresser usher in a dose of vintage elegance.

2. Grand peacock rattan chair (white), $ 588, from Hemma.

PHOTO: Hemma

Looking every part like a royal throne, the addition of this stately peacock chair will elevate any space.

3. Bungalow headboard, from $395, from Island Living by Cocoon.

PHOTO: Island Living by Cocoon

Bring the resort vibes to your bedroom with this rustic headboard – you’ll feel like you’re on vacay. There’s no need to attach it too; it lays flat against the wall when the bed is pushed up against it.

PHOTO: Island Living by Cocoon

Then add on to the beachy atmosphere with this teak lamp with a shaggy rattan shade.

4. Missveden rattan mirror, $ 49.90, from Ikea

PHOTO: Ikea

If you’re on the search for a mirror to dress up a rustic, boho or coastal-style console table, look no further than this rattan mirror.

5. Gamlehhult rattan footstool with storage, $129, from Ikea

PHOTO: Ikea

Not just to prop up your feet, it doubles as storage for media devices, magazines and knick knacks, too.

PHOTO: Ikea

Draw the eye upwards with this sculptural stunner that exudes a natural and organic appeal.

6. The Botanist cane chair, $630, from Scene Shang

PHOTO: Scene Shang

Handmade by artisans with sustainable rattan, this architectural beauty melds a contemporary shape with classic detailing.

7. Mico coffee table, $399, from Castlery

PHOTO: Castlery

The teak table top of this coffee table can be removed so it doubles as a storage unit. Its chic, versatile design will complement a range of aesthetics, too.

8. Jarrad teak shoe cabinet with rattan doors, $509, from Wihardja

PHOTO: Wihardja

Rattan panels aren’t just decorative accents on this shoe cabinet, they offer ventilation to keep stinky shoes at bay.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.