84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life

Yuko Ogasawara is 84 years old.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Internet
The Star/Asia News Network

Age is just a number for an 84-year-old porn star granny.

According to China Press, prior to her newfound career, Yuko Ogasawara had lived a normal life. Her father was an office worker, her mother, a housewife.

Ogasawara later married her boyfriend after graduating and had two sons and a daughter.

Her husband died when she was 59. Two years later, she stepped out of her comfort zone to venture into the F&B industry after encouragement from her friends.

One day, a female customer asked if she was interested to try her luck at being an adult film actress.

She declined at first but the customer later took her to a film set on the pretext of having lunch with her.

During the visit, she saw a young actress and an old actor "in action" and remarked: "If it was me, I would want to act alongside a young, handsome actor."

A film producer who overheard her remarks approached her and said: "If you are willing, we can make it happen."

And that was how she became a pornstar at the age of 81.

The actor she first filmed with was young enough to be her grandson.

"It was my first time having sex with a man other than my husband, " she recalled, adding that she enjoys her fulfilling life now.

She also said her son, after knowing about her acting gig, encouraged her to pursue whatever makes her happy.

More about
Japan Elderly workers pornography Ageing

