84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life

Age is just a number for an 84-year-old porn star granny.

According to China Press, prior to her newfound career, Yuko Ogasawara had lived a normal life. Her father was an office worker, her mother, a housewife.

Ogasawara later married her boyfriend after graduating and had two sons and a daughter.

Her husband died when she was 59. Two years later, she stepped out of her comfort zone to venture into the F&B industry after encouragement from her friends.

One day, a female customer asked if she was interested to try her luck at being an adult film actress.

She declined at first but the customer later took her to a film set on the pretext of having lunch with her.

During the visit, she saw a young actress and an old actor "in action" and remarked: "If it was me, I would want to act alongside a young, handsome actor."

A film producer who overheard her remarks approached her and said: "If you are willing, we can make it happen."

And that was how she became a pornstar at the age of 81.

The actor she first filmed with was young enough to be her grandson.

"It was my first time having sex with a man other than my husband, " she recalled, adding that she enjoys her fulfilling life now.

She also said her son, after knowing about her acting gig, encouraged her to pursue whatever makes her happy.