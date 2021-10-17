9 activities blogger Zoe Raymond loves to do with her kids that you can try too

Whether outdoors or in the safety of our own homes, there are plenty of things to do to keep the kiddos entertained. And if anyone’s an expert on keeping their kids entertained and engaged, blogger Zoe Raymond is just the mum you can count on!

If you already follow the mumfluencer’s Instagram or are an avid reader of her parenting blog posts, then you probably know about her two precious little tots, Arielle and Aaron.

You may have also seen all the fun activities Zoe does with her kids and all the short snippets she shares of their lives that many parents can relate with.

For mummies and daddies who want new ideas on what they can do with their little ones, here are nine activities Zoe Raymond does with her kids that you can try!

9 fun & engaging activities Zoe Raymond does with her kids

1. Cycling as a whole family

“The whole family is now in it together!” Zoe Raymond happily exclaims in one of her most recent Instagram posts with a bright photo of her, the kids and her husband sporting full bike gear.

Cycling with the kids is like killing two birds with one stone as the little ones are kept entertained while mum and dad stay active and healthy!

Try it out yourself!

If your child is still too young to bike on their own, you can always follow Zoe’s example and have them ride with you on a baby bicycle seat. You can find your own front mount child bike seat here!

2. Making your own aeroplane

You don’t have to buy a plane ticket or even a toy aeroplane to have your child fly around. Zoe’s daughter Arielle flies well on her own at home with her own cardboard aeroplane!

Since travelling with the kids is too difficult nowadays, Zoe and her husband decided to gather some diaper cartons and other materials at home to make an aeroplane for Arielle.

“So glad the kids love it, Arielle couldn’t stop flying!” Zoe writes in her post.

Try it out yourself!

Want to try a hand in making a cardboard aeroplane for your little one? You can watch how to make one here as a fun little arts and crafts activity with the kids!

3. Exploring playgrounds

Like many of us parents, Zoe also loves to take her kids to playgrounds once all the heavy crowds are gone.

While this has been harder to do given the current situation, the mummy blogger makes sure her kids get enough outdoor playtime – with their safety and well-being still in mind, of course!

“The young ones are missing out on a carefree childhood with freedom to run around in the open and play – something so simple in the past is a privilege now. May the last quarter of 2021 be better for us all,” adds Zoe in her post.

Try it out yourself!

Parents who want to have some outdoor fun with their kids but are worried about facing crowded areas, you’ll be happy to know that there are many secluded playgrounds across Singapore you can visit.

These are best to have your kiddo play to their heart’s content while also catching a breath of fresh air.

4. Bath time made fun!

Taking a bath might be just a mundane activity for us adults, but throw in a crocodile and things will certainly get exciting! Obviously, we don’t mean an actual crocodile but a crocodile-themed shower head.

In her Instagram post, Zoe shares an adorable photo of her kids taking a quick shower with big smiles on their faces. Most probably thanks to the funny little bath toys they can play around with while showering.

She also writes, “Bath times are made fun with bath toys including a new hand shower, just for the kids!”

Try it out yourself!

You can get your own animal shower buddy for the kids from Hansgrohe’s official shop on Lazada. You can choose from either a crocodile, zebra or lion!

5. Sunny morning walks

Another outdoor activity you can enjoy with the kids without having to bump into big crowds is a peaceful morning walk. Zoe enjoys a good walk with her little ones during a sunny day out.

Before Arielle’s school holiday break ends, Zoe and her entire family makes sure to stroll around the area to get that much needed Vitamin D.

Try it out yourself!

If you live in a crowded area within the bustling city, you can instead indulge in morning walks in some of the island’s beautiful nature parks.

6. Learning the alphabet

Just like many of us, Zoe is also handling her daughter’s home-based learning activities. Earlier this year, the mum blogger would share her daughter’s progress with learning the alphabet with one post showing Arielle happily engaged in her learning material.

Try it out yourself!

We know it isn’t easy to balance work-life while also handling your child’s learning at home. To be more organised with home-based learning, we suggest you make your own hourly schedule to keep your child in check the whole day.

7. Free play with markers

Art is always a great way for kids to express themselves. Zoe gives Arielle play time where she can write or draw anything she likes on a whiteboard.

“One of our daily activities now includes being in front of the whiteboard. Arielle gets free play with markers when I’m doing work,” shares Zoe. in her post.

Try it out yourself!

Your kiddo can have their own child-friendly whiteboard or blackboard easel here! With colourful materials in the palm of their tiny hands, they can put their creative minds to work with this Multifunction Easel Drawing Board.

8. Splash around in a kiddie pool

While you might not be able to take kids out to public pools due to the restrictions nowadays, you can instead have them play around in their kiddie pool at home!

“The pool is our best toy investment because the kids never get bored, it is their third consecutive day in the pool this week,” writes Zoe in her Instagram post with photos of her little tots having some fun in their swimsuits.

Try it out yourself!

If you have space outside your homes like a garden or a lawn big enough for an inflatable swimming pool, then you can easily have access to one here. Don’t let the kids miss out on pool fun during their summer holidays!

9. Matchy pyjamas for bedtime

To end our list, we’ll share an activity perfect for the end of the day. We’re sure other mummies will be thrilled to have matching pyjamas with their kids just like Zoe has with Arielle.

Zoe shares how her little girl was even excited to identify all the little fruits in their matching sleepwear. She wrote in her post, “It’s so cute, she would name the fruits on her shirt.”

Try it out yourself!

As recommended on Zoe’s Instagram post, you can have your own twinning pyjamas set with your little from Jenith’s official website here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.