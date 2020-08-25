9 best SQ girl-approved concealers for a flawless complexion

Irregular bedtimes, long working hours, and constant exposure to dry cabin air are just a few of the challenges SQ girls face in the course of their work. They may take good care of their skin but it’s inevitable that dark eye circles and the occasional pimple will appear.

So how do they keep their complexions flawless when they report for duty? One of their beauty must-haves are good concealers that will cover imperfections on the face.

Here are nine concealers that SQ girls use to cover dark eye circles, blemishes and spots.

1. Laura Mercier secret concealer, $46

PHOTO: Sephora

Want to conceal your dark eye circles? Then this creamy concealer is a must-try. The moisturising and long-lasting formula blends smoothly, has high coverage, and does not crease or cake easily. It helps to brighten the eye area and also works well for concealing pimples and blemishes.

To use, apply it after putting on foundation.

2. NARS radiant creamy concealer, $46

PHOTO: Sephora

For a natural-looking finish, look no further than this lightweight concealer from NARS. Infused with natural botanicals that reduces redness, hydrates and firms the skin, it is easy to blend and gives you coverage that looks like skin.

A little bit goes a long way, and you just need a few dabs of the highly-concentrated product for maximum coverage. You can also use it to highlight, contour or even out your complexion.

3. Yves Saint Laurent beaute touche eclat high cover radiant concealer, $62

PHOTO: TANGS

The iconic original Touche Éclat pen is famous for brightening the eye area beautifully but its primary function was to serve as a highlighter rather than concealer.

This product has a light-reflecting formula that has higher coverage to cover dark eye circles, brighten up tired-looking eyes, and also cover any other spots on your face effortlessly for a luminous complexion. It is also infused with antioxidant vitamin E to protect your skin from free radicals.

4. Tarte aquacealer hydrating xoncealer, $40

PHOTO: Sephora

Want a concealer that provides coverage and hydration at the same time? This hydrating concealing serum contains 20 per cent water to moisturise your skin, but still has impressive coverage.

The product glides easily, and the formula is buildable, allowing you to have control over the amount of coverage you need.

The vegan-friendly formula can last for up to 12 hours. Pro tip: Wear it one to two shades lighter as a radiant highlighter or one to two shades darker as a contouring shade.

5. Pixi pat away concealing base, $28

PHOTO: Sephora

The highly-pigmented creamy formula of this product covers dark eye circles easily and gives the under eye area a lightening effect. It has awesome staying power and doesn’t fade or settle into fines line easily. Its ingredients include green tea which has strong antioxidant properties that will nourish and protect your skin.

6. Kevyn Aucoin the sensual skin enhancer, $82

PHOTO: Zalora

If you need a heavy-duty concealer that doesn’t budge, this product will do the trick. You just need a tiny amount of product for your whole face. We recommend using a slightly damp brush or sponge to blend it as the consistency and texture of the product is very thick.

You can also use it with a dollop of moisturiser for a tinted moisturiser effect. This is a multi-usage product and you can also use it as a highlighter or foundation.

The non-drying formula is infused with honey and jojoba oil to create a soft and dewy finish but it’s best to prep your skin properly before applying this especially if you have dry skin.

7. KVD vegan beauty lock-it concealer crème, $41

PHOTO: Sephora

Use one or two layers of this long-lasting concealer for light coverage, or apply a few layers for full coverage. It does a great job of covering redness and spots, correcting discolouration and brightening the eye area.

To top it all off, the formula also contains ultra-moisturising Hydra-Boost Complex that nourishes the skin.

8. Canmake cover & stretch concealer UV, $17.90

PHOTO: Watsons

This concealer is not only affordably-priced, it even has SPF 25 PA+++ to protect your skin from UV rays. With a waterproof formula that makes it resistant to sweat and sebum and prevents your makeup from running or creasing, the product can be applied on freckles, spots, acne scars and the eye area.

For the best results, use the concealer before applying powder foundation. And if you are using liquid foundation, use it after applying the foundation.

9. Kakushimust ultra cover concealer, $16.90

PHOTO: Watsons

This light and moisturising concealer specifically covers stubborn dark eye circles and fine lines around the eyes. Its crease-proof formula contains three types of hyaluronic acid to treat dry skin, and also has light-reflecting properties to brighten dullness.

Thanks to its high coverage, you can also use it to conceal blemishes on other parts of your face. To use it, simply use your finger to lightly dab a few tiny dots of product on your undereye area.

This article was first published in Her World Online.