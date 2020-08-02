9 dirtiest things your child touch every day (and how to clean them)

Our curious little monsters are always on a mission to explore.

"Touch, see and inspect" are the only thoughts running on their minds. Jumping in a muddy puddle, playing with dirt, running their hands on different surfaces or exploring dirty gooey stuff is a thrilling experience.

Even feeding their stuffed toys is a way of role-playing and learning.

On a daily basis, kids touch some of the ickiest and dirtiest things around them. Here are nine of the dirtiest things that your child touches every day.

9. DIRTIEST THINGS IN YOUR HOUSE YOUR KIDS TOUCH EVERY DAY!

1. REMOTE CONTROLS

PHOTO: Pexels

Kids are a big fan of remote controls; they love holding these while eating and watching TV.

Even an 8 months old baby is fascinated by a remote control and tries to lick it as the most delicious edible item.

Remote Controls are hubs of germs as they change a lot of hands, which have been everywhere.

Remote controls are often loosely thrown here and there, sometimes on the floor, inside bathrooms, and under the sofas.

2. TOYS

PHOTO: Pexels

A child's partner in crime and playmate during all their playtime, toys tend to hold a lot of bacteria and grime.

The most played with are the dirtiest of all. Not to forget the ones that have been out in the playground, playdate, restaurant, or anywhere outside the house.

Bath toys also are major culprits of hosting bacteria and germs. When left wet or soapy, they grow fungi

3. TRAINING POTTY/TOILET SEATS

It's always a proud moment for mommies when their little ones start using the plastic training potties or toilet seats.