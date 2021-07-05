9 places for affordable fresh oysters from $1++

Plump, juicy, and briny, and perfect for winding down with a glass of vino. Sure, oysters aren’t cheap but getting your fix doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank.

Here, we’ve tracked down some shucking-ly good places with affordable oysters going from $1++ per piece — you’re welcome.

1. Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar

Craving these luscious mollusks on a Thursday? The best place to head down to would be Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar, located at Hotel G, for its Thursday Oyster Frenzy Night. It serves up French Fine de Claire oysters, priced at a mind-blowing $1++ each. Wash it all down with a glass of wine, from $6++ per glass.

Price: $1++ on Thursdays

Dine-in only

Oyster Frenzy Night resumes on July 8, 2021. Ginett is at Hotel G Singapore, 200 Middle Road, Singapore 188980.

2. Slurp Your Oysters

There’s only one type of oyster here – plump and meaty sashimi grade shellfish from Japan’s Murotsu Bay. The company promises the oysters are ‘sweet and creamy with just the right amount of brininess’.

Price: $2.50 per oyster

Delivery: $5 for scheduled delivery. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit its website to order or for more information.

3. Angie's Oyster Bar & Grill

Oyster fanatics would no doubt know of Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill, best known for its super affordable oysters that go at $1.50++ from Mondays to Thursday. As they’re air-flown in daily, the breed of oysters may vary.

On occasion, you can also find the likes of Kusshi oysters for $2.50++ a pop. The bar also serves up varieties like Achill No 2, Tsarskaya, Sunseeker and Murigen during usual operating hours.

Price: $1.50++ (Mondays to Thursday, excluding public holidays, 5pm to 6.30pm, while stocks last)

Dine-in only

Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill is at Level 2, 313A Outram Road, Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169073.

4. Oyster Co

Seafood restaurant Oyster Co has got three- to four-inch oysters going at $1.99 all day every day for both dine-in and island-wide delivery.

Delivery-wise, you’ll have to order a minimum of 12 oysters, which you can opt to have shucked or unshucked. You can also add on lemon slices, tabasco, and sauces like Japanese ponzu caviar and mignonette at an extra fee.

Head to its Instagram page for updates on specials and flash deals, including XL oysters going at $3.99 a pop.

Price: From $1.99 per oyster

Delivery: $10. Minimum order of $30

Closed on Tuesdays. Oyster Co is at #01-06 Central Mall, 1 Magazine Road, Singapore 059567.

5. Oyster Collective

You’ll get Japanese Murotsu Bay oysters here, which Oyster Collective says are known to grow largest in Japan with a higher meat-to-shell ratio. ​

Each goes at $2.50 if you get them unshucked. There are two locations, Boon Keng and Woodlands, for self-collection if you’re looking to save on delivery fees.

Price: $2.50 per oyster ($2.80, shucked) from Mondays to Thursdays

Delivery: $15 ($18 on eve of and public holidays)

6. Evergreen Seafood

The pricier of the lot, Evergreen Seafood’s oysters start from $19 for six, which is about $3.17 per piece. But you’ll get a wider selection, including Irish premium oysters, USA Pacific oysters, Canada Pacific oysters, and Australian oysters.

Price: From $19 for six oysters

Delivery: Free delivery with $150 spent. A delivery fee of $10 is charged for orders below $150, minimum order of $80.

Evergreen Seafood is at 94 E Jalan Senang, Singapore 418472. Visit its website to order or for more.

7. Tanuki Raw

The restaurant and bar serving up Japanese-inspired plates has happy hour oysters going at $2++ each at all three of its outlets at Jewel Changi, National Design Centre and Orchard Central. And yes, daily.

Depending on where you go, you can also get your oyster fix topped with the likes of ikura and mentaiko ($4++ per oyster) as well as salmon sashimi, uni, beer, cocktails and wines for happy hour prices.

Price: $2++ per oyster during Happy Hours, limited to six per drink ordered (visit website for Happy Hour timings at the different outlets)

Delivery: Available for dine-in only

Tanuki Raw is at #04-01 Orchard Central; #05-502 Jewel Changi Airport and #01-05 National Design Centre. Visit its website for more information.

8. The Other Roof

Best known for its unique tea-finished spirits and cocktails, you’ll also want to make a beeline for The Other Roof for its irresistible oyster prices. Previously only available during selected days, it’s recently announced it’ll be serving up its plump juicy oysters at $1.50++ every.single.day.

Price: $1.50++ per oyster, daily

Dine-in only

The Other Roof is at 28 Ann Siang Rd, Rooftop Bar, Singapore 069708.

9. The Oyster Bank

If you’re in the mood to wind down with good grub and drinks, check out Oyster Bank for its tantalising seafood platter, delicious rice bowls, cocktails, a curated range of sake and fresh naked oysters at $2++ a pop.

Raw oysters aren’t available via delivery or takeaway but you can get its baked counterparts with toppings like mentaiko and basil cream via Grab delivery.

Price: $2++ (every Mon – Fri, 5 – 8pm; Sat – Sun, 3 – 6pm)

Dine-in only

The Oyster Bank is at #01-11 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994 and #02-32 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179105. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.