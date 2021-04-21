9 stylish dad sandals for your weekend wardrobe

Divisive as it might be, the “Dad sandal” trend has already made it as our weekend staple. In case you haven’t gotten acquainted with it, it’s one of the “ugly” fashion trends inspired by the Velco-strapped shoes that our Dads were particularly fond of. And it’s now staging a fashion takeover. Ironic, we know.

Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying they’re comfy AF, especially after a workweek of painful heels and covered shoes. From designer labels to fast fashion retailers, brands have been quick to capitalise on the trend, and here are the ones to get on your shopping list.

1. Balenciaga Track logo-detailed leather and rubber sandal, US $750 (S$996.35), from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Any streetwear lover would know Balenciaga for its Triple S. “dad sneaker”, and the fashion house has followed that up with its take on the dad sandal. Its iteration comes in a futuristic shape that sits atop exaggerated chunky rubber soles – with Velcro straps, of course.

It comes in a slew of colourways that include black, white and pale pink shot with black, but it’s this fuchsia pair that caught our eye.

Shop it here.

2. Onitsuka Tiger Dentigre Strap Sandal, $229

PHOTO: Onitsuka Tiger

Japanese sporting brand Onitsuka Tiger has combined the futuristic sole of its Dentrige shoes with that of the strappy sandal to release its latest sandal style, the Dentigre Strap Sandal. With a rugged exterior that’ll amp up a casual or athleisure-esque outfit, the unisex sandal comes in three colourways – white, black and a loud yellow.

Available at Onitsuka Tiger Ngee Ann City, Jewel Changi Airport, Suntec City and on the official e-commerce website.

Shop it here.

3. Ankle strap sandals, $59.90, from Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

If you favour a minimalist aesthetic, Charles & Keith has the right sandal for you with this all-white buckled style with track soles – they lend a sporty, masculine contrast to a pretty weekend dress.

Shop it here.

4. JW Anderson chain-embellished leather slides, US$529.14 (approx. S$ 706), from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

With its trendy chunky gold chain detail and refined leather upper, JW Anderson’s chain-embellished leather slides make for a more approachable option for those who are still undecided when it comes to hopping on the dad sandal bandwagon.

Shop it here.

ALSO READ: Chunky dad sandals are the cool, new footwear in town

5. Arizona Love Trekky Chic faux pearl-embellished canvas platform sandals, US$178.93, from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

The basic black sandal gets bougie over at Arizona Love, which elevates its signature Trekky sandal with clusters of pretty faux pearl embellishments.

Shop it here.

6. Birkenstock Arizona Eva Women's Narrow Width Sandals In Beetroot Purple, $65, from Star 360

PHOTO: Star 360

Once the ultimate Dad favourite, Birkenstocks have now pretty much attained ‘It Shoe’ status.

In this version of Birkenstock’s signature two-strap sandal, it eschews the brand’s iconic cork sole. Instead, the footwear is fully crafted with an EVA material, a lightweight and flexible material that also offers good cushioning.

It comes in colours like navy, silver, pink and pale beige-pink.

Shop it here.

7. Steve Madden Chakra chunky rainbow sole sandals in black, $150.07, from Asos

PHOTO: Asos

You’ll instantly be drawn to the sculpted rainbow-hued sole of this pair from Steve Madden, which gives the otherwise plain pair a happy, sartorial flair.

Shop it here.

8. 3.1 Phillip Lim + Space for Giants Freida croc-effect leather platform sandals, US$586.04, from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

For a polished take on the “ugly” sandal trend, go for this 3.1 Phillip Lim pair with croc-effect leather and gold- and silver-toned buckles. Match with everything from tailored pants to midi skirts.

Shop it here.

9. Flat sandals with track sole, $89.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

If you’re after a cooler, more subtle option of the trend, consider this Zara pair with a dark khaki hue and a more tapered toe.

Shop it here.

ALSO READ: Your dad's favourite sandals are now fancy and cost 5 times the price he paid for

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.