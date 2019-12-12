9 things that may ruin your job interview

Landing a job interview after a long, tiring job hunt can feel like the world is finally on your side. But charming your way into winning the job might require a little preparation and practice.

Here are nine things to avoid during a job interview, as compiled by job information provider site JobStreet:

1. DRESSING INAPPROPRIATELY

No industry is laidback enough for you to wear casual outfits for a job interview.

Always go for formal wear like a dress pant and a formal top. Dressing casually might lead to the perception that you are not serious about the position.

2. ARRIVING LATE

Being late gives a bad impression to hiring managers and interviewers. Do not waste their time and show up in or on time.

3. BE POLITE AND DO NOT COMPLAIN

No matter how terrible the traffic or weather outside, avoid informing them about it. It might set you off on the wrong first impression.

Taking phone calls or chewing gum during the interview is distracting and unprofessional.

Use only appropriate words and try to maintain eye contact.

4. BAD-MOUTHING YOUR CURRENT BOSS OR COMPANY