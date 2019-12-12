9 things that may ruin your job interview

Landing a job interview after a long, tiring job hunt can feel like the world is finally on your side. But charming your way into winning the job might require a little preparation and practice.
Here are nine things to avoid during a job interview, as compiled by job information provider site JobStreet:
1. DRESSING INAPPROPRIATELY
No industry is laidback enough for you to wear casual outfits for a job interview.
Always go for formal wear like a dress pant and a formal top. Dressing casually might lead to the perception that you are not serious about the position.
2. ARRIVING LATE
Being late gives a bad impression to hiring managers and interviewers. Do not waste their time and show up in or on time.
3. BE POLITE AND DO NOT COMPLAIN
No matter how terrible the traffic or weather outside, avoid informing them about it. It might set you off on the wrong first impression.
Taking phone calls or chewing gum during the interview is distracting and unprofessional.
Use only appropriate words and try to maintain eye contact.
4. BAD-MOUTHING YOUR CURRENT BOSS OR COMPANY
People have worked with many different companies over the years. There is always a slight chance that your interviewer or somebody in the company may know your former employer. Doing this might worry your employer, causing them to think that you might speak badly about them as well someday.
People have worked with many different companies over the years.
There is always a slight chance that your interviewer or somebody in the company may know your former employer.
Doing this might worry your employer, causing them to think that you might speak badly about them as well someday.
5. DISTRACTING BODY LANGUAGE
Nothing is worse than looking disinterested during an interview. Leaning back makes you appear lazy while leaning forward comes off as aggressive.
Do not fold your arms, bite your nails or twirl your hair. Instead, sit up straight and ground yourself from appearing too nervous.
6. LIMITED KNOWLEDGE OF THE COMPANY
A little research goes a long way. Employers might question your intentions if you come to the company with zero to little knowledge of the company.
Take a look at the company's website, board members and annual report beforehand.
7. NOT ASKING QUESTIONS
Appear serious and interested by asking questions about the company and the position you are applying for.
8. TALKING EXTENSIVELY ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL LIFE
Being personable is a good thing. But bringing up too many personal details when not asked is distracting and irrelevant.
Provide details only to the questions asked.
9. OFFENDING OR EMBARRASSING YOUR INTERVIEWER
Pay attention to the interviewer's reaction to everything you say.
If you accidentally say something inappropriate, it is best to stop and apologise before setting it right again.