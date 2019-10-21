$9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet, 99-cent Pizza Hut pasta and pizza & other deals this week

PHOTO: Facebook/GoroGoro
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

20% OFF SUPPER AT BEAUTY IN THE POT

PHOTO: Beauty in The Pot

Constantly on the hunt for supper places? To appeal to hungry night owls, Beauty in The Pot is currently offering a 20 per cent discount on food ingredients daily after 10.30pm.

Or you can always refer to our compilation of other late-night supper places here.

Parents who are always on the lookout for kid-friendly dining venues will be happy to note that every Beauty in The Pot outlet currently has a specially customised play area for kiddos to run free so that Mum and Dad can eat in peace.

PHOTO: Beauty in the Pot

Staff at all outlets are also trained in balloon sculpting and will be able to entertain your young ones. At KINEX, there's even an outdoor playground with a larger space for children to have fun.

Beauty in The Pot currently has a total of six outlets in: 

  • Jewel Changi Airport #B2-224 (Daily 11.30am to 6am)
  • KINEX #03-38 (Daily 11.30am to 3am)
  • The Centrepoint #05-16 (Daily 11.30am to 6am)
  • The Star Vista #02-24 (Daily 11.30am - 3pm; 6.00pm - 3am)
  • VivoCity #03-08A (Daily 11.30am to 3am)
  • Westgate #03-10 (Daily 11.30am to 3am)

99-CENT PIZZA HUT PASTA OR BAKED RICE

PHOTO: Pizza Hut

Here's your last chance to enjoy a great discount on Pizza Hut's pasta or baked rice (usual price from $10.50 to $13.50), when you make your next delivery order.

The $0.99 pasta or baked rice will be available till this Thursday (Oct 24), for orders made via the website or app with a minimum $15 spent (the standard $4 delivery fee will still apply).

This is limited to one redemption per transaction and is not valid with other promo codes or discounts.

15% OFF SUSHI FOR YISHUN RESIDENTS

What with Yishun's bad rep, here's one bright spark at least for residents in the neighbourhood — sushi discounts every Monday at One Sushi.

The Japanese eatery is offering Yishun residents 15 per cent off their meal every Monday for the month of October. The discount is valid on top of their current $1 per plate promotion.

Diners will have to show the address stated at the back of their identification card in order to claim the discount.

Where: 3 Northpoint Drive, Yishun Town Square #01-04, 760925

1-FOR-1 SALMON SASHIMI

Sakae Sushi is having one-for-one on their salmon sashimi this week from Monday to Friday (Oct 21 to 25).

Simply flash this Instagram post to redeem. Terms and conditions apply.

Where: All outlets

$9.90 BUFFET LUNCH AT GOROGORO STEAMBOAT

OPENING PROMO (The Centrepoint): 21-26 Oct '19 (Min. 3 paying pax to dine. Other T&C apply) Mon-Fri Lunch: $9.9++ (UP:...

Posted by GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Korean steamboat and buffet chain GoroGoro has opened a new outlet at The Centrepoint. To celebrate, it has launched a promotion for lunch and dinner from Monday to Saturday (Oct 21 to 26).

Weekday lunches are at $9.90 (U.P.: $16.90) and weekend lunches at $18.90 (U.P.: $26.90) before taxes. Dinner buffets will also be about $6 off the usual prices. 

To enjoy the deal, there must be a minimum of three paying diners, and all guests must like and share GoroGoro's post above. Other terms and conditions apply.

Reservations can be made here.

Where: GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean buffet, 176 Orchard Rd, #03-43 The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

More about
Deals and promotions Food and Drinks

Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
"He needs to apologise first!" Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman

