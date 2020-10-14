Aboard a sold-out Taiwanese flight to nowhere

Three passengers negotiate with a flight attendant over duty-free cosmetics as another slams down her window shade on the sun streaming in from the west.

The captain interrupts the movies playing on seat back screens to issue a warning before the A330-300 wags through turbulence over the Pacific Ocean. Exhaust trails invisibly from the jet engines.

So far, so normal – although the flight path is anything but.

The captain of EVA Airways Flight BR5888 tells his 309 passengers – a full cabin – he will fly east from Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport, to give them an “extremely clear” view of the airport on the tiny Japanese island of Yonaguni, before swinging the aircraft back, and then towards Taiwan’s southernmost peninsula.

The 2.5-hour flight will land where it took off.

The airline bills this ride as “overseas-like travel”. Passengers are taking it because they miss true overseas travel, which has been made almost impossible by coronavirus border controls, including Taiwan’s own 14-day quarantine rule for anyone who deplanes from abroad.

Regular domestic flights in Taiwan last just 30 minutes and lack rituals such as passport checks and duty-free shopping.

An in-flight map shows a flight entering its descent after being in the air around Taiwan, on Oct 9, 2020. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Taiwanese carriers EVA, Starlux Airlines and China Airlines are flying people in jagged circles to make a bit of money, retain passenger loyalty and keep their fleets in shape during the aviation industry’s hardest year on record – and the flights are selling out.

After an initial flight to nowhere on August 8 for Taiwanese Father’s Day, EVA offered a suite for the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival weekend at the beginning of October, and more for the National Day weekend (Oct 9 - 11). It’s also planning a sunrise flight to nowhere on Jan 1.

China Airlines announced on Oct 6 it would offer “micro holidays” in the skies, from Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. Its adventure on Oct 9 featured an in-flight course teaching children what it takes to be cabin crew.

Before EVA’s Oct 9 flight, passengers posed for photos against the pinks, yellows and reds of an arch bearing airline slogans. Children waved around airline cut-outs.

ALSO READ: Royal Brunei Airline offers 85-minute 'flight to nowhere' scenic tour due to Covid-19, has waitlist of 300

Some posed instead with a yellow Pompompurin dog figure the size of an armchair – part of the flight’s Japanese cartoon character theme, which was also visible on the boarding passes and aircraft fuselage.

The passengers, about 80 per cent of whom were adults, seemed as excited about going nowhere as they would somewhere. One pair acknowledged they had been missing duty-free access and the chance to be left alone for a few hours while flying.

Jesse Chen, of Taipei, wanted to give his two-year-old his first plane ride.

The contents of gift bags offered by EVA Airways on “overseas-like travel” flights. PHOTO: EVA Airways

“He’s looking forward to the experience. He likes planes,” Chen said. “We can’t leave the country because of this pandemic, and we have to be careful with a child, so this is a good chance for us.”

Each passenger was given a gift bag upon showing their boarding pass at the gate. Among the goodies inside was a paper frame in which to mount the boarding pass, which read “TPE-TPE” – Taipei to Taipei.

The seven decks of playing cards in each bag displayed images of cartoon characters well known to Taiwanese children.

During the flight, the pilot pointed out landmarks for those who could find holes in the clouds below. Between 90-deg turns to move the plane from one to the next, he ticked off the Central Mountain Range, the 85 Sky Tower, in Kaohsiung, and the sprawling Taichung skyline.

Ready for take-off at a boarding gate in the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Oct 9. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Airlines in Australia, Japan and Brunei have followed Taiwan’s lead and have started flying passengers in circles and then back to their airport of origin. South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines and Hong Kong Express are planning the same.

With the exception of Singapore – Singapore Airlines had a rethink after objections to plans for its own flights to nowhere – the environmental costs of such excursions haven’t sent eyebrows shooting skywards.

“There have been few objections from environmental groups here in Asia, and the flights went ahead without any concerns,” says Dennis Lau, Hong Kong-based analyst with civil aviation market intelligence firm Ascend by Cirium. “Perhaps one of the reasons for not having such flights in other regions, such as Europe, is down to possible environmental concerns and the negative image that would be associated with airlines.”

The International Air Transport Association says aircraft emit up to three per cent of all climate-destabilising carbon emissions worldwide. It wants airlines to cut carbon emissions in half by 2050.

The EVA Airways flight on October 9 took passengers over the Japanese island of Yonaguni. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

From an environmental point of view, as the climate continues to unravel and threaten life on Earth, flights to nowhere make no sense – but such trips do more than just bring in a bit of revenue.

Airlines use them to reduce the maintenance necessary for aircraft that have been grounded for too long, Lau says.

Safety checks can be done in flight while crew members clock up take-offs and landings, as required to maintain their licences, he adds.

ALSO READ: Taiwan travellers take sightseeing 'flight to nowhere'

Post-pandemic travel procedures can be tested and “wrinkles ironed out” before normality returns, says John Grant, senior analyst with the British aviation intelligence firm OAG. He also points to “a bit of revenue, some PR and goodwill”.

EVA charges NT$5,888 (S$280) for an economy class trip to nowhere (and NT$8,588 for a business class seat), NT$1,000 more for a window seat. Round-trip fares to Tokyo and Hong Kong, two favourite destinations during normal aviation years, often go for less.

A passenger poses at a boarding gate on October 9 before boarding EVA Airways Flight BR5888. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

After the Oct 9 flight landed, airport staff were on hand to steer passengers to an arrival queue with no passport, visa or quarantine checks.

“This flight today can compare to the real overseas ones,” said passenger Rao Jui-feng, 55, a public servant who lives in Taipei and normally travels abroad twice a year. “Other than the meals, it’s in-flight service that draws me.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.