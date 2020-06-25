Acne compelled entrepreneur to create an all-natural skincare line that's good enough to eat

In 2014, Priscilla Tsai was a successful Wall Street executive, working as a financial research analyst in the food category at JP Morgan.

But, whether because of job stress or other factors, she found herself dealing with acne – and when antibiotics and other conventional treatments didn't work, she began researching natural skincare products.

Tsai left her financial career in 2015 to launch Cocokind, an all-natural skincare line using ingredients you might find in your kitchen and bathroom cabinets – such as coconut, avocado, tea tree leaf and lavender oils.

"It was trial and error," says Tsai. "I didn't know anyone in the beauty industry, and I had no experience with making beauty products.

"I basically just experimented to see what would work on my skin."

She learned about the healing properties of nourishing oils like coconut, avocado and olive, which she started applying on her skin and taking internally, mixed with other superfoods such as turmeric and spirulina, an algae.

When she started to see a difference in her complexion, she knew she had developed an essential formula for Cocokind.

She initially launched five products – rose water, cleansing oil, skin butter, facial repair oil and lip balm – and her product range has since grown to more than 30.

These include make-up products that incorporate ingredients such as mango seed butter and calendula extract, so they "have lots of skincare benefits", says Tsai.

The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan who met while at university in the United States, she is preparing to launch Project Sip, a collection of drink mixes that fall into the ingestible beauty category.

Cocokind has eco-friendly packaging, accessible prices – most are under US$20 (S$28) – and a chemical- and preservative-free ingredient list.

While its products were originally available at only one Whole Foods store in the US state of California, they are now in every one of the chain's almost 500 stores.

Cocokind has also expanded into all 1,800 Target department stores in North America, as well as boutiques such as Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters.

The brand is available through some online speciality shops in Asia, and Tsai is looking at expanding globally.

Tsai uses ingredients which are hydrating and nourishing, and her products do not contain any of the toxic chemicals that can dehydrate and damage the skin.

Before and after photos of a person using a Cocokind treatment.

Since she can still recall the self-consciousness and lack of confidence she felt from having problem skin, treating acne has been high on her list of priorities of problems to target.

Adult acne is far more common than people think. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, some 50 million Americans suffer from acne every year; it is the most common skin condition in the US.

Acne is estimated to affect 9.4 per cent of the world's population, making it the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide.

Tsai saw her skin clear up fairly quickly once she paid closer attention to what she was putting on it, as well as what she was consuming.

Healthy oils, she believes, are key - which is why they figure prominently in her products. Having struggled with acne herself, she has empathy for others dealing with it.

"I know what it feels like to not be secure in your own skin," she says.

"I remember not wanting to go to certain places because the lights were going to be too bright, or having to reapply make-up during the day so the acne is completely covered.

"Acne has a real emotional impact on people who suffer from it."

Her focus remains on the use of ingredients known for their efficacy; in the main, it's about the superfoods.

Her newly launched turmeric tonic has ginger root water, radish root, turmeric, witch hazel and broccoli seed oil. A companion product is her turmeric stick, which can be used for spot treatments.

Her watermelon hemp oil harnesses the hydrating effect of the fruit, and combines it with the relaxing notes of cannabis sativa seed oil (non-psychoative, which means it doesn't produce an effect on the mind) and other healthful ingredients such as rosemary flower and orange peel oils.

Tsai has hit on another superpower ingredient, too - celery.

The green vegetable has been seen all over the internet recently, with people juicing it for its potential benefits, which include lowering blood pressure, reducing bloating and aiding weight loss.

In April, Tsai launched a moisturiser and pore-refining complex with an ingredient list that includes flax, celery, ginseng root, tsubaki seed oil and aloe vera juice.

Thanks to Cocokind's success, Tsai has been able to give back to others.

In June 2018, she launched the Cocokind Impact Foundation to give financial grants to women entrepreneurs who have businesses in the health, wellness and sustainability spheres and who are striving to make a social impact.

In 2018, Tsai awarded US$35,000 to deserving entrepreneurs. Last year, she gave US$40,000.

