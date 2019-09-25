Adult acne explained: What causes it, how to treat it, and why less is more

How many of you were told acne is a problem all teenagers go through, but it'll clear up as you get older?

How many of you are adults now and find yourself looking into the mirror muttering to yourself, "lies, all lies"?

Adult acne can feel like a burden and a pain to manage - like bills and rent.

Luckily, unlike when you were a teen, you now have a bit more spending power to help address and reduce it; you just need to know how.

Earlier this year, Dr Timm Golueke, a dermatology expert whose patients flock to his clinic in Munich, Germany from all over the world, was in Hong Kong and answered a few questions about adult acne for us.

"Hormonal changes activate the sebaceous glands, which results in more sebum [oil]," Golueke explains. "When the sebum gets infected, that's what causes acne." This is why a dedicated skincare routine is so important. The better you keep your skin clean and balanced, the better your chances are of being acne-free."

According to Golueke, 99 per cent of acne can be attributed to one thing: genetics.

Yep, you have your mum and dad to thank.

Among the things your DNA dictates is your bone structure, which thumb lays on top when you interlace your fingers, whether you can roll your tongue, and whether you have skin prone to blemishes.

PHOTO: Instagram/royalfernskincare

When it comes to acne in adults, however, there are other factors to consider.

"Among adults it can also be caused by urban pollution, using the wrong creams, overtreatment, or hormonal changes," Golueke says.

That's worth remembering in a city like Hong Kong where stress levels are high and we live under a constant blanket of smog.